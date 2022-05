MISSOURI – The Missouri Department of Corrections will soon change how inmates across 21 state prisons receive personal mail. Starting July 1, anyone who wants to send personal mail to an inmate in a Missouri state prison will need to mail it to an address in Tampa, Florida. According to the Missouri Department of Corrections, the mail will head to a digital mail center where documents can be digitally scanned and made available to an inmate through a media player.

