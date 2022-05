Relatives of COVID-19 patients that are admitted to the intensive care unit (ICU) may be more likely to experience post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) symptoms, according to a new study. Certain populations—including females, Hispanic people, and individuals who have taken medication for a psychiatric condition—had a higher chance of suffering from the symptoms, the researchers behind the new report found. The findings raise questions about how PTSD in family members of critically ill patients can be prevented and what strategies can be put in place to provide support for them, especially when they aren’t able to see their loved ones due to COVID-19 visitation restrictions.

MENTAL HEALTH ・ 19 DAYS AGO