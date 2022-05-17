ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lawrence, KS

Police arrest 26-year-old man for murder of woman at Kan. home

JC Post
JC Post
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

DOUGLAS COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating a murder in Lawrence. Just before 7:30p.m. Monday, police responded...

jcpost.com

Related
JC Post

KBI investigates officer-involved shooting in Junction City

GEARY COUNTY - The Kansas Bureau of Investigation (KBI) is investigating an officer-involved shooting that occurred Saturday night in Junction City, according to a media release from the agency. Preliminary information indicates that at approximately 5:15 p.m. on Saturday, a female subject called 911 to report that a man was...
JUNCTION CITY, KS
JC Post

Second Kan. man jailed after fatal hit-and-run crash

SHAWNEE COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities investigating a fatal hit and run have made a second arrest. Just before 3:30 a.m., Sunday, police responded to a report of a motorcycle vs passenger vehicle at SE 6th Street and SE Chandler Street in Topeka, according to Police Lt. Jerry Monasmith. Officers arrived...
TOPEKA, KS
JC Post

KC-area man admits making counterfeit driver’s licenses

KANSAS CITY – A Kansas City-area man pleaded guilty in federal court to his role in a fraud scheme that utilized the stolen identities of Johnson County, Kansas, government employees to make fraudulent purchases, according to the United State's Attorney. Michael B. Becher, 40, Raytown, Mo. pleaded guilty before...
KANSAS CITY, KS
JC Post

Adult, 3 Manhattan teens hospitalized after crash

RILEY COUNTY—Four people were injured in an accident just after 5:30p.m. Friday in Riley County. The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a 2007 Toyota RAV 4 driven by Stroud, Brandon JL Stroud, 15, Manhattan, was westbound on Marlatt Avenue and attempted to turn south on to Kansas 113. The driver...
RILEY COUNTY, KS
JC Post

14-year-olds among 6 charged in Kan. park shooting death

OLATHE, Kan. (AP) — A Kansas prosecutor says he wants to try four 14-year-olds as adults in the shooting death of a Missouri man. They are among six teenagers charged in juvenile court with first-degree murder in the death of 19-year-old Marco Cardino, of Smithville, Missouri. The two other...
OLATHE, KS
JC Post

RCPD: Suspects took $1300 in items from store in Manhattan

RILEY COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating a theft of miscellaneous items from a store in Manhattan,. Just before 5p.m. Thursday, officers filed a report for theft in the 100 block of Bluemont Avenue, according to the Riley County Police Department activity report. Walmart reported two women took miscellaneous items...
RILEY COUNTY, KS
JC Post

Sheriff: Wanted Kan. woman jailed for alleged theft in Missouri

NEVADA, Mo. - A 38-year-old Lindsborg woman with multiple active warrants in Kansas is in custody in connection to a theft case in Deerfield, Missouri located in southwestern Missouri on U.S. Highway 54 between Nevada, Mo., and Fort Scott, Kan. On May 4, Vernon County Sheriff’s Deputies took a report...
NEVADA, MO
JC Post

Kan. man accused of terroristic threat in Missouri

ATCHISON COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities investigating a wanted Kansas man on multiple charges in Missouri. On Wednesday, police arrested 25-year-old Alexzander S. Green of Atchison, on a Boone County Missouri warrant, according to Police Chief Mike Wilson. He is being held without bond for alleged terroristic threat, felony harassment...
ATCHISON COUNTY, KS
JC Post

Police: Mother was selling meth near kids in her Kan. home

SHAWNEE COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating a suspect on drug charges after an arrest. On Tuesday, members of the Topeka Police Department Narcotics Unit served a search warrant in the 3600 Block of SW 9th Street in Topeka related to an ongoing investigation, according to Lt. Manuel Munoz. While...
TOPEKA, KS
JC Post

KC oks settlement for arrests during George Floyd protests

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Kansas City officials have approved a new ordinance that clarifies when people may witness or record police officers' actions without being arrested. The Kansas City Council on Thursday approved the ordinance to settle a federal lawsuit filed by three women who were arrested during racial injustice protests in the city in 2020.
KANSAS CITY, MO
JC Post

RCPD: Bank deposits of $10,000 missing from 2 Manhattan stores

RILEY COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating two reports of missing bank deposits. On Tuesday morning, officers filed report for theft in the 300 block of Tuttle Creek Boulevard and in the 400 Block of East Poyntz in Manhattan, according to the Riley County Police Department activity report. Best Buy...
RILEY COUNTY, KS
NewsBreak
Public Safety
JC Post

Geary County Booking Photos May 19-20

Recent Booking Activity for the Geary County Detention Center. All persons included in this post are innocent of crimes until proven guilty in a court of law. Bonds have been posted. Bonds have been posted. Photos are unavailable. Johnathon Shuck, Operate a motor vehicle without a valid license, Unsafe turning...
GEARY COUNTY, KS
JC Post

Husband held on $1M bond for murder of former KU soccer goalie

LAWRENCE, Kan. (AP) — Police say a former University of Kansas soccer goalie has been killed and her husband has been charged with first-degree murder in her death. Police say officers found 25-year-old Regan Noelle Gibbs Marek fatally wounded Monday night at her apartment in Lawrence. Police say her...
LAWRENCE, KS
JC Post

Click It or Ticket campaign begins Sunday

May 22nd through June 4 are the dates for the Click It or Ticket campaign. Junction City police said travelers can expect increased police presence on local streets as the JCPD joins 160 other law enforcement agencies in vigorously enforcing Kansas occupant restraint and other traffic laws as part of the campaign.
JUNCTION CITY, KS
JC Post

Father, daughter celebrate degree completion at Barton Community College at Fort Riley

Father and daughter celebrate associate degree completion at Barton Community College at Fort Riley; daughter participates in college commencement before high school graduation. Dawayne Krepel, 42, and his daughter Kathryn, 18, both accepted their associate degrees from Barton Community College at the Fort Riley Education Services commencement ceremony Thursday afternoon...
RILEY, KS
JC Post

