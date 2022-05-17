May in National Bike Month

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A downtown Montgomery restaurant has announced that it’s closing its doors. Irish Bred Pub, located on Dexter Avenue, announced the news on Facebook Thursday. “It is with great sadness that we announce the closing of The Irish Bred Pub & Restaurant,” the restaurant said in...
DALLAS COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - Voters in Dallas County will decide between two law enforcement veterans in this year’s race for sheriff. Sheriff Mike Granthum has been in office for three years now, following more than 20 years of working under former sheriff Harris Huffman, Jr. Granthum says the sheriff’s office continues to move forward under his watch and says crime is down since he took office.
CLANTON, Ala. (WSFA) - A vehicle fire on Interstate 65 southbound has been cleared, according to the Alabama Department of Transportation. According to ALDOT, the fire happened near exit 205 to Clanton Saturday. Troopers say no injuries have been reported. Copyright 2022 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - Criminals across the country are using a relatively simple add-on to make their guns more deadly. They are called “Glock switches.” The product converts semi-automatic weapons to fully automatic, making them more capable of destruction. “These are just mainly used just to spray...
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery police say a man and a juvenile were injured in a shooting Friday night. According to Montgomery Police Cpl. Tina McGriff, police and fire medics responded to the 2100 block of Kingsbury Drive around 11:30 p.m. regarding a person being shot. At the scene, police found a juvenile victim and an adult male victim.
COVINGTON COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - Voters in Covington County will decide between two familiar faces in this year’s race for sheriff. Current Sheriff Blake Turman looks to remain in office, facing off against former Sheriff Dennis Meeks, who he unseated in the 2019 election. Both candidates say they want more time in office to keep the sheriff’s office moving forward.
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - One person is a dead after an early morning shooting in downtown Dothan. Police say 21-year-old Jacques Adarius McLeod-Roberts of Dothan was murdered outside a downtown café in the 200 block of East Powell Street. It happened just after 3 a.m. McLeod-Roberts was outside the...
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The city of Montgomery says it’s working with the bank it uses to process payroll disbursements to determine why city employees have not yet gotten their paychecks. A city spokesperson told WSFA 12 News Friday that the city’s payroll department completed all the necessary steps...
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - It looks as though Hyundai is at the forefront of the nationwide push for putting more electric vehicles on the road. At the company’s Montgomery plant, two electric vehicles will soon begin production. Between rising gas prices and more competitive pricing, interest continues to grow...
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The city of Montgomery says the bank it uses to process payroll disbursements has fixed system issues that have prevented city employees from getting their paychecks. The city also noted the bank’s guarantee that all city employees’ checks would be deposited by the end of the day.
ST. CLAIR CO., Ala. (WBRC) - Around 9:47 a.m. on Sunday May 22, St. Clair County Sheriff’s Office, Riverside Police and Pell City Police responded to a call of a suicidal man on Depot Street in Riverside. When police arrived on the scene, police saw a man armed with...
AUBURN, Ala. (WTVM) - Earlier Friday afternoon, a heavy police presence was near Spencer Avenue and Westview Drive. According to officers, they are investigating a report of gunfire in the area. As a precautionary measure, Drake Middle School was under a lockdown. As of 1 p.m. Friday, the scene is...
PHENIX CITY, Ala. (WTVM) - The Phenix City Police Department is investigating shooting that left one person in critical condition. On May 19, at approximately 7:00 p.m., the Phenix City Police Department responded to 1700 US Hwy. 280 in Phenix City in reference to a person being shot. Upon arrival officers made contact with a 23-year-old black male suffering from a gunshot wound.
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - There are two Republican candidates running for District Attorney in Alabama’s 19th Judicial Circuit which covers Chilton, Autauga and Elmore counties. C.J. Robinson and Jennifer Mae Holton are the two sole candidates running for the seat. Long-time District Attorney Randall Houston is retiring after more...
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Hot, hot and more hot. That’s every summer in Alabama. This summer, though, may be even hotter than what we typically see. That’s according to the official summer outlook just issued by NOAA’s Climate Prediction Center. Above average temperatures are favored not only...
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A 73-year-old man has died days after being injured in a Montgomery crash. According to Montgomery police, officers were called to Coliseum Boulevard around 4:30 p.m. Wednesday on a report of a traffic crash involving a pedestrian. At the scene, officers found Ronald Broom, of Montgomery, in life-threatening condition.
LOWNDES COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - A body found in Lowndes County in April has been identified as a missing woman, according to Central Alabama CrimeStoppers. According to Lowndes County Sheriff’s Office investigators, the body was identified as 59-year-old Mary Ann Brown on Friday. Brown was last seen March 30.
TROY, Ala. (WTVY) - On Wednesday, the Pike County Deputies Special Response Team and the Troy Police Emergency Response Team executed a search warrant at the Poplar Hills Trailer Park. During the search, deputies located 48 grams of methamphetamine, marijuana, one .380 pistol, one 9mm pistol, and cash. Joseph Douglas...
