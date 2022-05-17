ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montgomery County, AL

May in National Bike Month

WSFA
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMorning Smile: Prattville High School Band featured in Universal Studios parade....

www.wsfa.com

Comments / 0

Related
WSFA

Irish Bred Pub closes in downtown Montgomery

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A downtown Montgomery restaurant has announced that it’s closing its doors. Irish Bred Pub, located on Dexter Avenue, announced the news on Facebook Thursday. “It is with great sadness that we announce the closing of The Irish Bred Pub & Restaurant,” the restaurant said in...
MONTGOMERY, AL
WSFA

Law enforcement veterans face off in race for Dallas County sheriff

DALLAS COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - Voters in Dallas County will decide between two law enforcement veterans in this year’s race for sheriff. Sheriff Mike Granthum has been in office for three years now, following more than 20 years of working under former sheriff Harris Huffman, Jr. Granthum says the sheriff’s office continues to move forward under his watch and says crime is down since he took office.
DALLAS COUNTY, AL
WSFA

Vehicle fire cleared on I-65 SB near Clanton

CLANTON, Ala. (WSFA) - A vehicle fire on Interstate 65 southbound has been cleared, according to the Alabama Department of Transportation. According to ALDOT, the fire happened near exit 205 to Clanton Saturday. Troopers say no injuries have been reported. Copyright 2022 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.
CLANTON, AL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Alabama State
Alabama Cars
County
Montgomery County, AL
City
Prattville, AL
WSFA

Man, juvenile injured in overnight Montgomery shooting

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery police say a man and a juvenile were injured in a shooting Friday night. According to Montgomery Police Cpl. Tina McGriff, police and fire medics responded to the 2100 block of Kingsbury Drive around 11:30 p.m. regarding a person being shot. At the scene, police found a juvenile victim and an adult male victim.
MONTGOMERY, AL
WSFA

Covington County sheriff faces predecessor in re-election bid

COVINGTON COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - Voters in Covington County will decide between two familiar faces in this year’s race for sheriff. Current Sheriff Blake Turman looks to remain in office, facing off against former Sheriff Dennis Meeks, who he unseated in the 2019 election. Both candidates say they want more time in office to keep the sheriff’s office moving forward.
COVINGTON COUNTY, AL
WSFA

Dothan police investigating overnight murder

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - One person is a dead after an early morning shooting in downtown Dothan. Police say 21-year-old Jacques Adarius McLeod-Roberts of Dothan was murdered outside a downtown café in the 200 block of East Powell Street. It happened just after 3 a.m. McLeod-Roberts was outside the...
DOTHAN, AL
WSFA

Paychecks to Montgomery city employees delayed

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The city of Montgomery says it’s working with the bank it uses to process payroll disbursements to determine why city employees have not yet gotten their paychecks. A city spokesperson told WSFA 12 News Friday that the city’s payroll department completed all the necessary steps...
MONTGOMERY, AL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Parade#Small Business Week#Bike#Universal Studios#Vehicles
WSFA

Hyundai to build electric vehicles at Alabama, Georgia plants

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - It looks as though Hyundai is at the forefront of the nationwide push for putting more electric vehicles on the road. At the company’s Montgomery plant, two electric vehicles will soon begin production. Between rising gas prices and more competitive pricing, interest continues to grow...
MONTGOMERY, AL
WSFA

ALL CLEAR: Heavy police presence near Spencer Ave. in Auburn

AUBURN, Ala. (WTVM) - Earlier Friday afternoon, a heavy police presence was near Spencer Avenue and Westview Drive. According to officers, they are investigating a report of gunfire in the area. As a precautionary measure, Drake Middle School was under a lockdown. As of 1 p.m. Friday, the scene is...
AUBURN, AL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Cars
WSFA

Police investigating after man injured in shooting near Hwy. 280 in Phenix City

PHENIX CITY, Ala. (WTVM) - The Phenix City Police Department is investigating shooting that left one person in critical condition. On May 19, at approximately 7:00 p.m., the Phenix City Police Department responded to 1700 US Hwy. 280 in Phenix City in reference to a person being shot. Upon arrival officers made contact with a 23-year-old black male suffering from a gunshot wound.
PHENIX CITY, AL
WSFA

2 Republicans run for 19th Judicial Circuit District Attorney seat

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - There are two Republican candidates running for District Attorney in Alabama’s 19th Judicial Circuit which covers Chilton, Autauga and Elmore counties. C.J. Robinson and Jennifer Mae Holton are the two sole candidates running for the seat. Long-time District Attorney Randall Houston is retiring after more...
MONTGOMERY, AL
WSFA

NOAA publishes summer 2022 outlook

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Hot, hot and more hot. That’s every summer in Alabama. This summer, though, may be even hotter than what we typically see. That’s according to the official summer outlook just issued by NOAA’s Climate Prediction Center. Above average temperatures are favored not only...
MONTGOMERY, AL
WSFA

Man, 73, dies days after being hit by vehicle in Montgomery

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A 73-year-old man has died days after being injured in a Montgomery crash. According to Montgomery police, officers were called to Coliseum Boulevard around 4:30 p.m. Wednesday on a report of a traffic crash involving a pedestrian. At the scene, officers found Ronald Broom, of Montgomery, in life-threatening condition.
MONTGOMERY, AL
WSFA

Body found in Lowndes County identified as missing woman

LOWNDES COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - A body found in Lowndes County in April has been identified as a missing woman, according to Central Alabama CrimeStoppers. According to Lowndes County Sheriff’s Office investigators, the body was identified as 59-year-old Mary Ann Brown on Friday. Brown was last seen March 30.
LOWNDES COUNTY, AL
WSFA

Troy man with the alias of “Dollar Bill” racks up multiple gun, drug charges

TROY, Ala. (WTVY) - On Wednesday, the Pike County Deputies Special Response Team and the Troy Police Emergency Response Team executed a search warrant at the Poplar Hills Trailer Park. During the search, deputies located 48 grams of methamphetamine, marijuana, one .380 pistol, one 9mm pistol, and cash. Joseph Douglas...
TROY, AL

Comments / 0

Community Policy