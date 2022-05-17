Firefighters Battle Fatal Blaze In Central Jersey (DEVELOPING)

Three companies from South Brunswick battled a fatal fire on Pelham Road. Photo Credit: Twitter/ So. Brunswick PD

A person was killed in a house fire in Central Jersey, according to developing and unconfirmed reports.

The fire broke out at about 9:35 p.m. on Monday, May 16 on Pelham Road in the Kendall Park section of South Brunswick.

Firefighters arrived to find heavy fire showing from a single-story wood-framed house.

Three fire companies battled the blaze, which was their second house fire of the day, South Brunswick police said.

The first two-alarm fire destroyed a group home on Riva Avenue in Monmouth Junction. All residents made it safely out of the home and no serious injuries were reported, police said.

Firefighters from Monmouth Jct, Kendall Park, Kingston, Brookview, and North Brunswick battled the group home fire.

