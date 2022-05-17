ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
South Brunswick Township, NJ

Firefighters Battle Fatal Blaze In Central Jersey (DEVELOPING)

By Jon Craig
Daily Voice
Daily Voice
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ix7T5_0fgowrrb00
Three companies from South Brunswick battled a fatal fire on Pelham Road. Photo Credit: Twitter/ So. Brunswick PD

A person was killed in a house fire in Central Jersey, according to developing and unconfirmed reports.

The fire broke out at about 9:35 p.m. on Monday, May 16 on Pelham Road in the Kendall Park section of South Brunswick.

Firefighters arrived to find heavy fire showing from a single-story wood-framed house.

Three fire companies battled the blaze, which was their second house fire of the day, South Brunswick police said.

The first two-alarm fire destroyed a group home on Riva Avenue in Monmouth Junction. All residents made it safely out of the home and no serious injuries were reported, police said.

Firefighters from Monmouth Jct, Kendall Park, Kingston, Brookview, and North Brunswick battled the group home fire.

CHECK BACK FOR UPDATES

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Voice

Crews Douse Massive Sussex County Car Fire (PHOTOS)

Emergency crews in Sussex County were quick to douse a car that went up in flames on Route 15 Thursday evening. Engine 3 with the Sparta Township Fire Department responded to the billowing blaze near milepost 11.5 in Sparta around 6:20 p.m. The department worked alongside Sparta volunteers to extinguish...
SUSSEX COUNTY, NJ
North & South Brunswick Sentinel

One dead, two homes destroyed following separate fires in South Brunswick

SOUTH BRUNSWICK – Two house fires hours apart in South Brunswick in the evening of May 16 destroyed two homes and left one person deceased. The first fire was reported at 4:23 p.m. at 60 Riva Ave., the Bancroft Group Home. Firefighters and police officers arrived to find fire coming from several windows of the home with a heavy smoke condition throughout, according to information provided by the South Brunswick Police Department. The five occupants of the home had already made it out safely.
SOUTH BRUNSWICK TOWNSHIP, NJ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Kingston, NJ
South Brunswick Township, NJ
Crime & Safety
South Brunswick Township, NJ
Accidents
City
Monmouth Junction, NJ
City
North Brunswick Township, NJ
City
South Brunswick Township, NJ
City
Kendall Park, NJ
delawarevalleynews.com

Bensalem Emergency Workers Respond To Freak Accident On Bristol Pike

Two people were transported to local hospitals, after an unusual accident on the 900 block of Bristol Pike. It was just after 11:00 AM when a male driving a vehicle south was behaving erratically. The woman in front pulled over to let him pass and she noticed he was driving with his doors open. “I called 911 and I thought he was having a medical emergency, so I followed him,”she said.
BENSALEM TOWNSHIP, PA
New Jersey 101.5

Another Chipotle coming soon to Mercer County, NJ

Chipotle is coming to Hamilton Township after all, according to TAPinto Hamilton/Robbinsville. After the Hamilton Township Zoning Board shot it down previously, plans have been approved to build a new Chipotle Mexican Grill at the corner of Route 33 and Whitehorse-Mercerville Road. It will be across from the Applebee's Grill and Bar where the old Lukoil gas station was. The lot sits vacant right now.
MERCER COUNTY, NJ
CBS New York

Pilot known for N.J. emergency landing escapes serious crash

OCEAN CITY, N.J. -- A pilot who pulled off an emergency landing in New Jersey last year now has another incredible story of survival.Landon Lucas, 19, was the only passenger on a small plane when it crashed upside down on April 9 in New Mexico. The pilot died, and Lucas suffered a broken spine, ribs and both legs."I actually managed to crawl out of the airplane with all of these injuries by myself, and it's kind of just crazy," he told CBS2 in an exclusive interview. You may remember Lucas from last July when he grabbed headlines for safely landing a plane on a bridge in Ocean City, New Jersey after its engine failed. Lucas is now recovering from seven surgeries but says he will be back in the sky as soon as he can. 
OCEAN CITY, NJ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Central Jersey#Firefighters#Pelham#Police#Accident
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Daily Voice

Expect Delays: Stretch Of Hutchinson Parkway To Be Closed In New Rochelle

An alert has been issued by the New York State Department of Transportation (NYSDOT) advising that a stretch of the Hutchinson River Parkway will be closed for days. Over the weekend, the southbound lanes of the parkway will be closed between Exit 8 (Cross County Parkway) in the City of New Rochelle and Exit 6 (East Lincoln Ave) in the City of Mount Vernon/Village of Pelham.
NEW ROCHELLE, NY
New Jersey Monitor

Motorist sues N.J. state troopers for roadside beatdown

New Jersey state troopers who stopped a motorist they suspected of road rage beat the unarmed man so badly he needed surgery to recover, according to allegations in a new federal civil rights lawsuit. The Wayne resident accuses the New Jersey State Police and multiple named and unnamed troopers of excessive force, unlawful arrest, wrongful […] The post Motorist sues N.J. state troopers for roadside beatdown appeared first on New Jersey Monitor.
WAYNE, NJ
Daily Voice

Armed Suspect Sought At Rutgers University (DEVELOPING)

Rutgers University issued a campus alert saying it was looking for a possible armed suspect. The alert went out at 3:38 p.m. Thursday, May 19 near Hospital Road and Metlars Lane on the Livingston Campus. A New Jersey State Police helicopter was overhead, — presumably looking for the same suspect...
Daily Voice

Daily Voice

Westport, CT
276K+
Followers
43K+
Post
83M+
Views
ABOUT

YOUR TOWN. YOUR NEWS. Discover the latest breaking news, best local stories, and happenings in your town. Daily Voice is a hyper-local community news organization covering Fairfield, Hartford, Litchfield, Middlesex, New Haven, New London, Tolland, and Windham Counties in Connecticut; Anne Arundel, Baltimore, Howard, Montgomery, and Prince George's Counties in Maryland; Berkshire, Franklin, Hampden, Hampshire, and Worcester Counties in Massachusetts; Atlantic, Bergen, Burlington, Camden, Cape May, Cumberland, Essex, Gloucester, Hudson, Hunterdon, Mercer, Middlesex, Monmouth, Morris, Ocean, Passaic, Salem, Somerset, Sussex, Union, and Warren Counties in New Jersey; the Capital District, Columbia, Dutchess, Greene, Nassau, Orange, Putnam, Rockland, Saratoga, Suffolk, Sullivan, Ulster, and Westchester in New York; Adams, Berks, Bucks, Chester, Cumberland, Dauphin, Delaware, Lancaster, Lebanon, Lehigh, Montgomery, Northampton, and York Counties in Pennsylvania; and Alexandria, Arlington, Fairfax, Loudoun, Prince William, and Stafford Counties in Virginia.

 https://dailyvoice.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy