Hereford, TX

1 arrested after allegedly assaulting, burning elderly women in Hereford

By Judd Baker
 5 days ago

HEREFORD, Texas ( KAMR/KCIT ) — A man has been arrested for allegedly assaulting and burning an elderly woman in Hereford.

Hereford Police said officers were called around 1:30 p.m. on Saturday, May 14, on the 100 block of Nueces on an assault.

Officers found a 79-year-old woman with burns and assault injuries to the head and body.

HPD said she was flown to Lubbock due to what is believed to be serious to life-threatening injuries.

The suspect, Cortney Brannon, 44, was arrested and booked into the Deaf Smith County Jail. He is charged with Injury to the Elderly Causing Bodily Injury.

IN THIS ARTICLE
