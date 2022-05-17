ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Mac Miller overdose death: Man gets 17.5 years in prison for directing fentanyl distribution

By Sareen Habeshian
YourCentralValley.com
YourCentralValley.com
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=47MDrD_0fgowhHZ00

A man has been sentenced to more than 17 years in prison for directing fentanyl-laced pills to be given to rapper Mac Miller before the star died of an overdose, officials announced Monday.

Stephen Andrew Walter, 48 and of Westwood, pleaded guilty to one count of distribution of fentanyl in November 2021, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office.

The offense carries a 20-year mandatory minimum prison term, but under a plea agreement, Walter will instead serve a 17-year prison term, according to the sentencing memorandum.

Walter knew that the pills contained fentanyl or some other federally controlled substance, the memorandum states.

He is one of three people charged in the overdose death of Miller, a famed 26-year-old rapper whose real name was Malcolm James McCormick.

Former West Los Angeles resident Ryan Michael Reavis was sentenced last month to nearly 11 years in prison after also pleading guilty to distribution of fentanyl.

A case against 30-year-old Cameron Pettit of West Hollywood is pending.

Reavis knowingly distributed the counterfeit pills to Pettit on Sept. 4, 2018, according to the Department of Justice. Shortly after, at the direction of co-defendant Walter, Pettit gave the fentanyl-laced pills to the rapper.

Miller got the pills about two days before he suffered the fatal drug overdose on Sept. 7, 2018.

The star’s personal assistant found him unresponsive in his Studio City home, and paramedics pronounced him dead at the scene.

The rapper died from an accidental overdose due to a combination of alcohol and drugs, including fentanyl, the L.A. County coroner’s report said at the time.

Fentanyl is a synthetic opioid that is around 100 times stronger than morphine and 50 times more potent than heroin, according to the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration. Just 2 milligrams can be lethal, depending on a person’s body size, tolerance and past use.

Synthetic opioids like fentanyl are the primary driver of overdose deaths in the country, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to YourCentralValley.com.

Comments / 0

Related
kvta.com

Judge Orders Port Hueneme Murder Defendant To Stand Trial

A Ventura County judge has ordered a Port Hueneme murder defendant to stand trial in connection with a fatal shooting that happened on the 4th of July almost 5 years ago. The ruling came after a three-day preliminary hearing for 22-year-old Luis Antonio Gonzales of Port Hueneme. Gonzales was 17-years-old...
PORT HUENEME, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Woman serving life sentence led fraud ring that got $2M in California unemployment benefits: DOJ

From behind bars, a woman serving a life sentence in prison for murder led a ring that got at least $2 million in California unemployment benefits using stolen identities, officials said Wednesday. Federal authorities on Wednesday arrested five people linked to the ring that used the stolen identities —some of which belonging to California prison […]
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS LA

Pandemic unemployment fraud ring ran by woman serving life in prison

A Corona woman serving a life sentence for helping murder her mother in 2001 was charged with leading a group that defrauded the state out of millions in unemployment insurance benefits. The Department of Justice charged 13 defendants, five of whom were arrested, for the scheme to use stolen identities and defraud California, out of $2 million, mostly in pandemic-related unemployment relief, and mostly in the second half of 2020. The indictment charges all defendants with conspiracy to commit wire fraud and bank fraud, which can carry a maximum sentence of 30 years of prison.According to the indictment, they are alleged...
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Los Angeles, CA
Entertainment
City
Los Angeles, CA
Local
California Entertainment
City
West Hollywood, CA
wvih.com

Officials Find Major Drug Stash

There were enough drugs found in a Louisville storage unit to wipe out the entire city of Los Angeles following a long-term investigation by the Louisville Metro Police Department and U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration. At least 8.5 kilograms of fentanyl and 20,000 to 30,000 suspected fentanyl pills were confiscated during...
LOUISVILLE, KY
davisvanguard.org

In DUI Trial, Accused Admits Pot, Methadone in System

VENTURA, CA- The trial for a man charged with driving under the influence of marijuana and methadone proceeded Tuesday in Ventura County Superior Court with testimonies from forensic experts and testimony from the defendant himself. The first witness called to the stand was Scott Coley, a forensic scientist at the...
VENTURA COUNTY, CA
KTLA

Would L.A. County bring back mask mandate if cases continue to climb?

After weeks of climbing case numbers, Los Angeles County has moved from “low” to “medium” COVID-19 risk level under the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention community rating system. L.A. County had just entered the “low” risk category in March, triggering a relaxation of indoor masking rules countywide. On Thursday, L.A. County became the only Southern California […]
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mac Miller
CBS LA

Police: LA couple robbed Hancock Park mother of 2 after following her home from the post office

A couple has been arrested in the follow-home robbery of a woman in the Hancock Park area, and the LAPD believes they may have been behind other, similar robberies.Ashton Dwight Carter, 38, and his girlfriend, 22-year-old Teresa Whitaker, both of Los Angeles, were arrested Tuesday in connection with the May 12 robbery. According to police, a 42-year-old woman and her two young daughters were returning home from the post office at about 12:50 p.m. as a black BMW 535i stopped in the middle of the street nearby. As the woman was getting her daughters out of their car seats, a...
LOS ANGELES, CA
KTLA

Music producer killed in Hollywood fire remembered

A recording space that was once a vibrant studio and home to music creatives on Lexington Avenue in Hollywood is now boarded up. Out front, candles have been left behind and a vigil was held for the artist and engineer who lost his life in Thursday’s deadly fire. Engineer and producer Nathan Avery Edwards, known […]
LOS ANGELES, CA
kvta.com

Ventura County Main Jail Inmate Death

An investigation is underway into the death of an inmate at the Ventura County main jail in Ventura. The Ventura County Sheriff's Office says that shortly before 1 PM Wednesday, deputies at the Pretrial Detention Facility in Ventura contacted 43-year-old Seth Dees of Camarillo who appeared to be suffering from a medical emergency inside his cell.
VENTURA COUNTY, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Overdose Deaths#Fentanyl#Prison#Sentencing#The Department Of Justice
foxla.com

Alleged robbery suspects lead LAPD officers on chase

LOS ANGELES - Officers are looking for two suspects who led them on a chase through parts of downtown and South LA. The suspects, in a dark-colored SUV, are wanted for armed robbery. The pursuit began in downtown LA, they got on the 10 freeway and exited in South LA....
LOS ANGELES, CA
westsidetoday.com

DUI Checkpoint Coming to Westside Friday Afternoon and Night

A Los Angeles Police Department DUI checkpoint is coming to the Westside this afternoon and tonight. The Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD) has announced that it will hold DUI/Driver License checkpoint and DUI saturation patrols in the upcoming days aimed at removing impaired drivers from the road. DUI checkpoints and...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Hanford Sentinel

5 MS-13 defendants receive multiple life sentences for Santa Maria killings

Five members of MS-13 were sentenced to multiple life sentences without the possibility of parole Monday after they were convicted last month of several killings they committed in the Santa Maria Valley from 2013 to 2016. Santa Barbara County Superior Court Judge John McGregor sentenced each of the five defendants...
SANTA MARIA, CA
oxnardpd.org

News Release – DUI Checkpoint and Saturation Enforcement Results (5-21-2022)

SUBJECT: DUI and Driver’s License Checkpoint and Saturation Patrol Results. Four impaired drivers arrested during a DUI checkpoint and saturation patrols. On May 20, 2022, between the hours of 7:00 p.m. and 2:00 a.m., Oxnard Police officers held a DUI and driver’s license checkpoint on Wooley Road at A Street. Specially trained officers also conducted a citywide DUI enforcement saturation. The checkpoint and DUI saturation patrols resulted in four DUI arrests and 33 traffic citations.
OXNARD, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Santa Clarita Radio

Two Arrested For Drug Possession After Found Sleeping In Car In Santa Clarita

Two people found sleeping in a car were arrested after being found with drugs and drug paraphernalia in Stevenson Ranch last week. At around 9:45 p.m. last Wednesday, a man and a woman found slumped over in a parked car were arrested for drug possession and identity theft in the 24800 block of Pico Canyon Road in Stevenson Ranch, according to Deputy Natalie Arriaga, spokesperson with the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station.
SANTA CLARITA, CA
CBS LA

Beverly Hills High School told to "shelter in place" due to social media threat

Beverly Hills High School was told to shelter in place Thursday due to a possible social media threat involving a photo of a suspect pointing a so-called "airsoft" gun at the school.According to the Beverly Hills Police Department, the school was put on "shelter in place" orders around 1:05 p.m. following a "social media threat" to the school. Police said a photo was posted to social media showing the suspect pointing what appeared to be a gun pointed in the direction of the high school. LAPD officers later located the suspect who posted the photo, which was taken in the 10000 block of South Santa Monica Boulevard in the Century City area and took the person into custody.Officers said they located an airsoft gun during the arrest.The orders were lifted as of 4:10 p.m. No injuries were reported.
BEVERLY HILLS, CA
vidanewspaper.com

Arrested for smashing police office and clinic

On May 18, 2022, at approximately 9:30 A.M., Oxnard police officers arrested 35-year-old Israel Castro Silva, a transient and charged him with three (3) counts of felony vandalism. Silva is accused of using a rock to smash a window to the Oxnard Police Storefront at the CenterPoint Mall, and to...
OXNARD, CA
YourCentralValley.com

YourCentralValley.com

13K+
Followers
6K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

YourCentralValley.com is the home of KSEE24 and CBS47 and covers Fresno news along with news from across the Central Valley and the latest in weather and sports.

 https://www.yourcentralvalley.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy