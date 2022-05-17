ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oregon State

Oregon’s new 6th District gets attention, candidates

By Tim Steele
KOIN 6 News
KOIN 6 News
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=32lWT7_0fgowWWS00

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Oregon, as with all other states, underwent congressional redistricting following the 2020 census. The 2022 primary is the first time the redrawn congressional districts will be on the ballot for voters to choose their US representatives.

Congressional districts are based on population. Since Oregon’s population grew enough to earn a new district, there are only five current US representatives — Democrats Earl Blumenauer, Suzanne Bonamici, Peter DeFazio, Kurt Schrader plus Republican Cliff Bentz — for six districts.

FULL LIST: Oregon 2022 Primary Election Results

Blumenauer, Bonamici and Bentz are in safe seats.

DeFazio retired in the 4th District. Val Hoyle is the leading Democrat for the nomination, while Alek Skarlatos is unopposed for the GOP nod. Skarlatos lost to DeFazio in the last cycle.

Schrader’s district was reapportioned and he is facing a primary challenge in the 5th District. The new 6th District is wide open.

OREGON 6TH DISTRICT DEMOCRATS

This district was one of seven new US House districts created across the country as a result of apportionment after the 2020 census. It’s the first open congressional seat in Oregon since 2012.

The Democrats have some well-known and well-funded names in the primary field. The candidates are: Carrick Flynn, Andrea Salinas, (Steven) Cody Reynolds, Loretta Smith, Ricky Barajas, Greg Goodwin, Kathleen Harder, Teresa Alonso Leon and Matt West.

OREGON 6TH DISTRICT REPUBLICANS

The Republicans also have some well-known names in the primary field with money to keep a campaign going. The GOP candidates are: Amy Ryan Courser, Mike Erickson, Jim Bunn, Ron Noble. Angela Plowhead, David Russ and Nate Sandvig.

KOIN 6 News will have up-to-the-minute election results beginning at 8 p.m.

Complete KOIN Coverage: Your Local Election Headquarters

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KOIN.com.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Oregon Government
City
Portland, OR
State
Oregon State
Oregon State
Oregon Elections
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Cliff Bentz
Person
Suzanne Bonamici
Person
Kurt Schrader
Person
Earl Blumenauer
Person
Mike Erickson
Person
Alek Skarlatos
Person
Val Hoyle
Person
Peter Defazio
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Republicans#Democrats#Local Election#Gop#Us House
KOIN 6 News

Here are Oregon’s top 100 baby boy names for 2021

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Did you welcome a bundle of joy in 2021? The U.S. Social Security Administration is sharing the top baby names of 2021 for each state. Here’s a look at the top 100 names for boys born in 2021 in Oregon, according to the SSA. Is your favorite on the list? Rank […]
OREGON STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Republican Party
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
NewsBreak
Democratic Party
KOIN 6 News

KOIN 6 News

24K+
Followers
8K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

KOIN.com is reporting Portland and Vancouver area news and weather stories to make Oregon and Southwest Washington a better place to live

 https://www.koin.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy