Well-known Dems, fresh faces aim for Oregon governor

By Tim Steele
KOIN 6 News
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=017bQF_0fgowUl000

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The races to follow Kate Brown as Oregon governor reach a pivotal point with the voting in the statewide primary. It’s the first governor’s race in decades to have an open seat available.

The Democratic and Republican winners of the primary will face off with voters in November. But this year they will also face a well-funded independent challenge from Betsy Johnson , who is running as a candidate not affiliated with any party.

DEMOCRATS

The four leading Democrats seeking to become Oregon governor — Tina Kotek, Tobias Read, Patrick Starnes and George Carrillo – met in a debate hosted by KOIN 6 News and Pamplin Media. Kotek and Read are well-known to voters, each having held office for years.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1TwKOD_0fgowUl000

