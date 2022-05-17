ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portland, OR

Hardesty, Ryan face City Council primary challengers

By Tim Steele
KOIN 6 News
KOIN 6 News
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1uB7Qs_0fgowR6p00

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — In the current make-up of the Portland City Council, the mayor presides over four at-large councilors. Mayor Ted Wheeler and commissioners Mingus Mapps and Carmen Rubio are not on the ballot this cycle.

But commissioners Jo Ann Hardesty and Dan Ryan are both in a primary battle to maintain their positions. Hardesty is seeking a second term while Ryan is looking for a full term after winning a special election to replace Nick Fish, who died mid-term.

To voters, Ryan holds Commissioner Position 2, while Hardesty holds Commissioner Position 3.

FULL LIST: Oregon 2022 Primary Election Results

The top two finishers in each race will meet in the November general election, with the winner joining the Portland City Council in January 2023.

POSITION 2

Dan Ryan won a special election two years ago and is now seeking a full four-year term. He is facing challenges from Alanna (AJ) McCreary, Avraham Cox, Michael Simpson, Sophie Sumney-Koivisto, Sandeep Bali, Renee Stephens, Steven B. Cox and Chris Brummer.

POSITION 3

Jo Ann Hardesty went from community organizer and activist to the City Council when she won her race in 2018. Now seeking a second full-term, she faces a number of challengers: Vadim Mozyrsky, Rene Gonzalez, Peggy Sue Owens, Dale Hardt, Chad Leisey, Jeffrey A. Wilebski, Karellen Stephens, Joseph Whitcomb, Kim Kasch and Ed Baker.

Depending on what voters decide later this year, the Portland City Charter may change the form of government to have more people on the city council, elected by specific districts rather than at-large.

KOIN 6 News will have up-to-the-minute election results beginning at 8 p.m.

Complete KOIN Coverage: Your Local Election Headquarters

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KOIN.com.

Comments / 5

Related
KXL

Lake Oswego Set To Fill Next Seat In U.S. 6th Congressional District

PORTLAND – Oregon is one step closer to electing its first Hispanic congresswoman in November. State Rep. Andrea Salinas is stengthening her margin of victory as more ballots are counted for the Democratic nomination to the state’s newly formed 6th Congressional District. Salinas who lives in Lake Oswego...
LAKE OSWEGO, OR
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Portland, OR
Portland, OR
Elections
State
Oregon State
Local
Oregon Government
Portland, OR
Government
Oregon State
Oregon Elections
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ted Wheeler
Person
Ryan
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Election#Challengers#The Portland City Council#The City Council#The Portland City Char
KGW

Drazan says she can unite Republicans and move Oregon in new direction

CANBY, Ore. — At a small campaign office in Canby, Christine Drazan held her first news conference as the Republican nominee for Governor. “I am ready to lead our state to a stronger position and higher quality of life for all Oregonians, and I am excited to begin that race today,” Drazan said during her opening remarks.
OREGON STATE
Oregon Capital Chronicle

Oregon primary election: Progressive women win big, Republican races remain tight

Progressive women won big in Oregon’s Democratic primaries Tuesday, while contested Republican races remained close with many ballots left to count.  Former House Speaker Tina Kotek won the Democratic primary for governor. Labor Commissioner Val Hoyle, state Rep. Andrea Salinas and attorney Jamie McLeod-Skinner are winning their congressional primaries. McLeod-Skinner was on her way to […] The post Oregon primary election: Progressive women win big, Republican races remain tight appeared first on Oregon Capital Chronicle.
OREGON STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
KOIN 6 News

KOIN 6 News

24K+
Followers
8K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

KOIN.com is reporting Portland and Vancouver area news and weather stories to make Oregon and Southwest Washington a better place to live

 https://www.koin.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy