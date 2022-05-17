90-degree temperatures here to stay through the week

Be prepared for 90-degree temperatures for the rest of this week.

“The rest of the week the ridge of high pressure dominates our weather. We'll stay in the low 90s with mostly sunny skies. Records are in the mid-90s, so we probably won't break any records, but we'll be close a few days,” said WWLTV Meteorologist Payton Malone.

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny skies. Isolated shower/storm. Hot and humid. High: 92. Winds: Light.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny skies. Dry. Hot and humid. Low: S 72, N 70. High: 93.

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny skies. Dry. Hot and humid. Low: S 72, N 70. High: 91.

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny skies. Dry. Hot and humid. Turning breezy. Low: S 72, N 70. High: 91.

SATURDAY: Partly sunny skies. 30-40% scattered showers and storms. Breezy. Low: S 74, N 72. High: 88.

SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy skies. 50-60% scattered showers and storms. Breezy. Low: S 73, N 70.

High: 87.

MONDAY: Partly sunny skies. 40% scattered showers and storms. Low: S 71, N 68. High: 88.