MultCo Sheriff race pits county vets head-to-head

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – Term limits prevent current Multnomah County Sheriff Mike Reese from seeking re-election. But there are a number of people who want to wear that badge.

Voters will choose between Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office employees Undersheriff Nicole Morrisey O’Donnell, Capt. Derrick Peterson and corrections deputy Nicholas Alberts.

Morrisey O’Donnell, the first woman to serve as second-in-command in the sheriff’s office, led the corrections and law enforcement divisions. She was first hired as a corrections deputy in 1996.

Peterson is captain of the auxiliary services division, which handles the transfer of agency supplies and property storage for adults in custody. He started in 1986 also as a corrections deputy.

Alberts has served as a corrections deputy at the Sheriff’s Office since 2018. Before that, he worked as a security officer with the private security provider Portland Patrol Inc., according to candidate filing documents.

In the sheriff’s race, a candidate must get at least 50% of the votes in the primary to be elected sheriff. If not, the top two candidates will face off in November.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KOIN.com.