Race for Multnomah County chair in voters’ hands

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Since Deborah Kafoury became the Multnomah County chair in 2014, she has been the undisputed leader for policies the county has followed and implemented. But with her departure comes a number of people with their own ideas on what and how things should be done.

Three current commissioners — Sharon Meieran , Lori Stegmann and Jessica Vega Pederson — are in the race to follow Kafoury, as are Sharia Mayfield , Joe Demers and Bruce Broussard.

Mayfield was a National Security advisor for U.S. Sen. Ron Wyden (D-OR) and served two years as an assistant attorney general for the Oregon Department of Justice.

Multnomah County is the state’s largest and most populous county and among its most diverse. The chair of the commission is the Chief Executive Officer of the county.

Kafoury is term limited. A 2016 charter amendment allowed current commissioners to run mid-term.

