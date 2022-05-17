ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lebanon County, PA

Lebanon County 2022 primary election results

By Torin Sweeney, Lebanon Daily News
Lebanon Daily News
Lebanon Daily News
 5 days ago
Lebanon County voters will choose a number of state, federal and local nominees in the Pennsylvania primary election Tuesday, May 17.

We're tracking all the elections and you can find results for the governor and U.S. Senate races here.

Election 2022:Your guide to the Pennsylvania primary

Outside money:Pennsylvania donors make up only 38% of campaign donations in US Senate race

Lebanon County's local races

Three candidates are facing off for a shot at the 98th state House season Tuesday.

Faith Bucks, Tom Jones and Lu Ann Fahndrich are running to go up against Democratic candidate Mark Temons in the general election in November.

State results:2022 Pennsylvania Election Results

What time do polls open in Pennsylvania?

In-person polls are open 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. Those who are in line by 8 p.m. are entitled to vote.

If you received a mail-in ballot but choose to vote in person, bring your ballot and envelope to the polls, where you can vote. If you applied for a mail-in ballot but didn’t receive one, you can still vote in person at the polls by provisional ballot.

Where do I vote in PA?

If you haven't sent in a mail-in ballot, but aren't sure where to vote, you can find your polling place here.

CBS Philly

Republican Nomination For Pennsylvania U.S. Senate Race Uncertain As Thousands Of Mail-In Votes Still Being Counted

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Too close to call. We are waiting to find out who will be Pennsylvania’s Republican Senate candidate this fall. With 98% of the vote counted, Mehmet Oz has a lead over Dave McCormick of a little more than 1,200 votes. Who will emerge with a victory remains up in the air. Thousands of votes are still left to be counted across the commonwealth. The root problem is the Pennsylvania law preventing election teams from opening, sorting and counting mail-in ballots until 7 a.m. on Election Day. Brand new numbers just in from Philadelphia’s chair of elections say it looks like...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WGAL

Pennsylvania primary results for governor

Note: On the Democrat ticket, Pennsylvania Attorney General Josh Shapiro ran unopposed. If you don't see election results on this page, go here. Return to the main election results page here.
CBS Philly

‘It’s Completely Polarized’: Political Divide Hard To Ignore In Bucks County As Voters Come Out For Pennsylvania Primary

NORTHAMPTON TOWNSHIP, Pa. (CBS) — Voters are turning out at polling places across Pennsylvania, choosing the candidates they want to see on the general election ballot in November. Bucks County is one of the counties voting for a U.S. Congress seat, and the county has taken center stage in the last two presidential elections, a once majority Democratic base that now had just a slight margin over a very vocal Republican minority. Voters here live in the Council Rock School District, where many say the divide is hard to ignore. VOTER GUIDE: Pennsylvania Primary Election 2022 A steady stream of voters came out...
BUCKS COUNTY, PA
wdac.com

Vote Count For PA GOP U.S. Senate Race

HARRISBURG (AP) – Heart surgeon-turned-TV celebrity Dr. Mehmet Oz and former hedge fund CEO David McCormick are locked in a too-early-to-call race for the Republican nomination to fill an open PA U.S. Senate seat. Vote counting continued Wednesday. Some counties have yet to tabulate election-day and mail-in ballots. Meanwhile, counting of provisional, overseas, and military absentee ballots could last past Friday. The race remains close enough to trigger the Commonwealth’s automatic recount law.
HARRISBURG, PA
WBRE

Lou Barletta concedes, Mastriano on ballot in November

HAZLETON, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — In the race for governor, it looks like republican Doug Mastriano’s name will be on the ballot in November. He will be joined by democrat Josh Shapiro who ran unopposed. Former Hazleton mayor Lou Barletta was hoping for a different outcome. Lots of disappointment Tuesday night among Barletta supporters. It became clear […]
HAZLETON, PA
Tom Jones
CBS Philly

Here Is Where The Pennsylvania Primary Race For The Senate Seat Stands

NORRISTOWN, Pa (CBS) — It’s primary day in Pennsylvania. Polls are open until 8 p.m. and all eyes are on the race for U.S. Senate. The race to represent Pennsylvania in the United States Senate is heating up. Over the weekend, the Democratic frontrunner had a stroke. Meanwhile, the top Republicans made their final push ahead of Tuesday’s primary. VOTER GUIDE: Pennsylvania Primary Election 2022 This is the race to fill the seat left behind by Republican Pat Toomey, who decided not to run for reelection. John Fetterman, the Democratic frontrunner, says his recent stroke won’t slow down his campaign plans. Meanwhile, his Republican...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
abc27 News

Who’s running for Governor of Pennsylvania in 2022?

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Before Pennsylvanians hit the polls on May 17 for the primary election, abc27 has compiled a list of who is running for governor of Pennsylvania. Tuesday, March 15, marked the official day for candidates to hand in their signed petitions to officially add their names to the ballot. Learn more about […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
CBS Philly

Nearly 40,000 Early Votes Already Cast In Bucks County, But Election Officials Still Warn Results May Be Delayed

DOYLESTOWN, Pa. (CBS) — Nearly 40,000 early votes have already been cast in Bucks County, but election officials still warn that primary results may be delayed. Voters in Bucks County will cast their ballots to decide who will run come November for several highly-anticipated state, federal and local races, and while primary turnout typically lags behind the general election, Commissioner Bob Harvie says Tuesday could trend up. VOTER GUIDE: Pennsylvania Primary Election 2022 “People are motivated to vote,” Harvie said. “A lot of issues going on are motivating people so it’s going to be tough to tell. I can’t really predict.” As of Monday,...
BUCKS COUNTY, PA
WGAL

Black bear still on the loose in West Hempfield and East Hempfield townships

EAST HEMPFIELD TOWNSHIP, Pa. — There have been multiple black bear sightings in Lancaster County, including at a busy shopping center, over the past several days. UPDATE: Game Commission officers have placed a trap for the bear between Centerville Road and the Hempfield Green Development, which is west of Centerville, according to a post on the West Hempfield Township Police Department Facebook page.
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
PennLive.com

Pa.’s richest person has spent at least $18 million on the 2022 primary — mostly to influence one issue

HARRISBURG — What does a conservative upstart challenging a top House Republican in York County have in common with a scion of a Democratic political family facing a progressive primary in Philadelphia?. Despite differing priorities and positions, both candidates’ campaigns are beneficiaries of the political largess of billionaire Jeff...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
deltanews.tv

Gov. Wolf Calls for $2​,000 payments for Pennsylvanians

Harrisburg, Pa. — Governor Tom Wolf called on legislators Friday to fund the PA Opportunity Program, which would send checks of up to $2,000 to millions of Pennsylvanians. Gov. Wolf was joined by Representative Patty Kim at Wesley Union A.M.E. Zion Church in Harrisburg to call on Pennsylvania’s Republican-led General Assembly to finally act to support Pennsylvanians by passing legislation for the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA)-funded $500 million PA Opportunity Program, which would send ​checks of up to $2,000 to ​millions of Pennsylvanians.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
