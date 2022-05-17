ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oregon State

Re-drawn 5th District has some new, familiar faces

By Tim Steele
KOIN 6 News
KOIN 6 News
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=17EfO8_0fgowDzt00

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Oregon, as with all other states, underwent congressional redistricting following the 2020 census. The 2022 primary is the first time the redrawn congressional districts will be on the ballot for voters to choose their US representatives.

Congressional districts are based on population. Since Oregon’s population grew enough to earn a new district, there are only five current US representatives — Democrats Earl Blumenauer, Suzanne Bonamici, Peter DeFazio, Kurt Schrader plus Republican Cliff Bentz — for six districts.

FULL LIST: Oregon 2022 Primary Election Results

Blumenauer, Bonamici and Bentz are in safe seats.

DeFazio retired in the 4th District. Val Hoyle is the leading Democrat for the nomination, while Alek Skarlatos is unopposed for the GOP nod. Skarlatos lost to DeFazio in the last cycle.

Schrader’s district was reapportioned and he is facing a primary challenge in the 5th District. The new 6th District is wide open.

OREGON 5TH DISTRICT DEMOCRATS

Kurt Schrader has been in the US Congress since 2009 after serving in both the Oregon Senate and the Oregon House. His opponent, Jamie McLeod-Skinner, has previously run for Congress but lost to Greg Walden (the seat now held by Bentz)

OREGON 5TH DISTRICT REPUBLICANS

The GOP candidates vying for the chance to be on the November ballot include both familiar and new names: Lori Chavez-DeRemer, Jimmy Crumpacker, John Di Paola, Madison Oatman, Laurel Roses.

KOIN 6 News will have up-to-the-minute election results beginning at 8 p.m.

Complete KOIN Coverage: Your Local Election Headquarters

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KOIN.com.

Comments / 0

Related
The Oregonian

The race to become Oregon’s next governor: week in review

On the eve of Oregon’s Tuesday primary, former House Speaker Tina Kotek’s campaign surprised some reporters by issuing a memorandum that downplayed the Democrat’s chance of winning her party’s gubernatorial primary. “Tina has worked to overcome significant advantages (state Treasurer Tobias Read) brought to the race,”...
OREGON STATE
philomathnews.com

One congressional race in Oregon remains close, most incumbents advance easily

The midterm primary was largely a good night for Oregon incumbents running for reelection to the U.S. Senate and Congress with the exception of one: Rep. Kurt Schrader who’s seeking the Democratic renomination in the 5th Congressional District. The Blue Dog Democrat, a seven-term moderate, trailed progressive attorney Jamie...
OREGON STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Oregon Government
City
Portland, OR
State
Oregon State
Oregon State
Oregon Elections
KGW

Here are the results for US House races in Oregon's 2022 primary election

PORTLAND, Ore. — Results are coming in Tuesday for Oregon's 2022 primary election for the U.S. House of Representatives. This year, Oregon is adding a 6th Congressional District for the first time in four decades, which will include Salem, Newberg and some Portland suburbs. The decision to add a new seat was based on population growth data from the 2020 Census.
PORTLAND, OR
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Cliff Bentz
Person
Suzanne Bonamici
Person
Kurt Schrader
Person
Greg Walden
Person
Earl Blumenauer
Person
Alek Skarlatos
Person
Val Hoyle
Person
Peter Defazio
The Associated Press

Oregon primaries set up competitive governor’s race

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Gubernatorial elections in Oregon usually result in victories for the Democrats, but this November’s contest is setting up to be a competitive and contentious three-way race. Former Oregon House Speaker Tina Kotek won the Democratic nomination for Oregon governor Tuesday. She will face the...
OREGON STATE
yachatsnews.com

With no primary opponents, dozens of Oregon legislative candidates breeze to victory Tuesday

Before any election results are announced Tuesday, many Oregon candidates will have already won their primary elections. And a few have already won their general election, by virtue of being the only candidate on the ballot for their position. Come January, six current legislators will return to their seats in the House or Senate after breezing through the election season. Almost 100 other candidates have no primary opposition.
OREGON STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Us Congress#Republicans#Democrats#Gop#The Oregon Senate#The Oregon House
yachatsnews.com

Oregon primary election: Progressive women win big, Republican races remain tight, Schrader could be on his way out

Progressive women won big in Oregon’s Democratic primaries Tuesday, while contested Republican races remained close with many ballots left to count. Former House Speaker Tina Kotek won the Democratic primary for governor. Labor Commissioner Val Hoyle, state Rep. Andrea Salinas and attorney Jamie McLeod-Skinner are winning their congressional primaries. McLeod-Skinner was on her way to defeating an incumbent Congressman, a rare feat in Oregon politics.
OREGON STATE
The Associated Press

House incumbent trailing in Oregon’s 5th District primary

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — A challenger from the progressive wing of the Democratic Party was leading late Tuesday in a closely watched Oregon race against a moderate incumbent, while a cryptocurrency billionaire-backed political newcomer conceded to a longtime state lawmaker in one of the nation’s most expensive Democratic congressional primaries.
OREGON STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress
NewsBreak
Republican Party
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
NewsBreak
Democratic Party
KOIN 6 News

KOIN 6 News

24K+
Followers
8K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

KOIN.com is reporting Portland and Vancouver area news and weather stories to make Oregon and Southwest Washington a better place to live

 https://www.koin.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy