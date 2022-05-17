Re-drawn 5th District has some new, familiar faces

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Oregon, as with all other states, underwent congressional redistricting following the 2020 census. The 2022 primary is the first time the redrawn congressional districts will be on the ballot for voters to choose their US representatives.

Congressional districts are based on population. Since Oregon’s population grew enough to earn a new district, there are only five current US representatives — Democrats Earl Blumenauer, Suzanne Bonamici, Peter DeFazio, Kurt Schrader plus Republican Cliff Bentz — for six districts.

Blumenauer, Bonamici and Bentz are in safe seats.

DeFazio retired in the 4th District. Val Hoyle is the leading Democrat for the nomination, while Alek Skarlatos is unopposed for the GOP nod. Skarlatos lost to DeFazio in the last cycle.

Schrader’s district was reapportioned and he is facing a primary challenge in the 5th District. The new 6th District is wide open.

OREGON 5TH DISTRICT DEMOCRATS

Kurt Schrader has been in the US Congress since 2009 after serving in both the Oregon Senate and the Oregon House. His opponent, Jamie McLeod-Skinner, has previously run for Congress but lost to Greg Walden (the seat now held by Bentz)

OREGON 5TH DISTRICT REPUBLICANS

The GOP candidates vying for the chance to be on the November ballot include both familiar and new names: Lori Chavez-DeRemer, Jimmy Crumpacker, John Di Paola, Madison Oatman, Laurel Roses.

KOIN 6 News will have up-to-the-minute election results beginning at 8 p.m.

