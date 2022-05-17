ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wayne County, OH

Northeast Ohio man awarded Medal of Valor for rescue

By Talia Naquin
 5 days ago

Editor’s Note: The video above is previous coverage on this story.

WASHINGTON D.C. (WJW) – A Northeast Ohio man has received a prestigious award from President Joe Biden .

WASHINGTON, DC – MAY 16: U.S. President Joe Biden awards the Public Safety Officer Medal of Valor to Firefighter Ryan Sprunger of East Wayne, Ohio, during a ceremony in the East Room of the White House on May 16, 2022 in Washington, DC. The medals are given for “extraordinary valor above and beyond the call of duty.” (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

Ryan Sprunger was awarded the Medal of Valor Monday.

Doctor killed in church attack risked his life to save others

He is the assistant chief of the East Wayne Fire District .

Sprunger was off duty when he jumped into freezing water in Dalton to rescue a grandfather and his two grandchildren.

It happened in December of 2019.

The grandchildren, two boys ages 4 and 6, were playing when they fell through the ice. The grandfather fell in trying to rescue them.

Sprunger risked his own life to rescue them.

The 4-year-old boy later died .

Springer was one of 15 public safety officers honored for acts of bravery in the line of duty.

Wayne County Emergency Management thanked him for his “selfless service.”

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Fox 8 Cleveland WJW.

WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland

Watch: Firefighters rescue fawn on video

ASHLAND, Ohio (WJW) — Ashland city firefighters rescued a fawn Friday morning that was stuck under a bridge on Lindale Avenue. Video obtained from the fire department shows the rescue that happened around 6:30 a.m. Assistant Fire Chief Dan Raudebaugh says a passerby heard a crying sound and contacted firefighters. Firefighters called the Ohio Department […]
ASHLAND, OH
