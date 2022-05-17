ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oregon State

Full slate of Republicans want to be Oregon governor

By Tim Steele
KOIN 6 News
 5 days ago

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The races to follow Kate Brown as Oregon governor reach a pivotal point with the voting in the statewide primary. It’s the first governor’s race in decades to have an open seat available.

The Democratic and Republican winner of the primary will face off with voters in November. But this year they will also face a well-funded independent challenge from Betsy Johnson , who is running as a candidate not affiliated with any party.

Oregon 2022 Primary Election Results

REPUBLICANS

The four leading Republicans who want to be Oregon governor — Christine Drazan, Bud Pierce, Bob Tiernan and Stan Pulliam — also took part in a debate hosted by KOIN 6 News and Pamplin Media. Drazan and Pierce may be the best-known of the GOP candidates, though Tiernan has been around for years and Pulliam is the current mayor of Sandy.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4g20vt_0fgowBER00
The four leading Republican candidates for governor (From left to right: Stan Pulliam, Christine Drazan, Bud Pierce and Bob Tiernan) took each other on in a televised debate, hosted by KOIN 6 News and its media partner Pamplin Media Group.

KOIN 6 News will have up-to-the-minute election results when the polls close at 8 p.m.

Complete KOIN Coverage: Your Local Election Headquarters

Cleo
5d ago

Come on normal people - Democraps must go before everything is destroyed worse than it is

