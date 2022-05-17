Full slate of Republicans want to be Oregon governor

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The races to follow Kate Brown as Oregon governor reach a pivotal point with the voting in the statewide primary. It’s the first governor’s race in decades to have an open seat available.

The Democratic and Republican winner of the primary will face off with voters in November. But this year they will also face a well-funded independent challenge from Betsy Johnson , who is running as a candidate not affiliated with any party.

REPUBLICANS

The four leading Republicans who want to be Oregon governor — Christine Drazan, Bud Pierce, Bob Tiernan and Stan Pulliam — also took part in a debate hosted by KOIN 6 News and Pamplin Media. Drazan and Pierce may be the best-known of the GOP candidates, though Tiernan has been around for years and Pulliam is the current mayor of Sandy.

