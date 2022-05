It’s been a while since The Boys — the popular Prime Video series based on the Garth Ennis and Darick Robertson comic book — has been back with new episodes. Season 2 of the show, which focuses on a group working to take down “The Seven,” a powerful team and secretly evil team of superheroes run by a massive corporate conglomerate, debuted in the late summer of 2020. Season 3 was ordered around that time but Covid being what it is, it’s taken until now for the new batch of episodes to make its way onto Amazon’s website.

TV SERIES ・ 4 DAYS AGO