1 person taken to hospital from scene of 3-vehicle Harrison crash

By Brian C. Rittmeyer
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA man was taken by ambulance to Allegheny Valley Hospital from the scene of a three-vehicle crash in Harrison on Tuesday morning. The crash on Burtner Road at the Route 28 interchange was reported...

triblive.com

PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Man dead in Washington County police-involved shooting

One man was killed Saturday in a confrontation with Pennsylvania State Police following a traffic stop in Washington County. Police said troopers responded to a retail theft call at 6 p.m. at the Rural King store at the Washington County Mall, identified the suspect’s vehicle and later located it in Mount Pleasant Township.
WASHINGTON COUNTY, PA
wtae.com

Police said the man showed a firearm and would not drop the weapon.

HICKORY, Pa. — State police said a trooper fatally shot a man during a traffic stop in Mount Pleasant Township on Saturday. According to a press release, troopers responded to a report of a retail theft at the Rural King store at the Washington County Mall at about 6 p.m. A trooper stopped a vehicle matching a description the suspects. They arrested the driver.
WASHINGTON COUNTY, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

SWAT team responds to Hill District incident

Pittsburgh Police SWAT officers entered a Hill District residence Sunday night after a pizza delivery driver was robbed at gunpoint. According to WPXI-TV, officers arrived at the scene after dispatchers received a call at about 6:18 p.m. Officers say the robbery victim told them that a man pointed a long rifle at them while they were delivering pizza.
PITTSBURGH, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Tractor-trailer catches fire in Springdale; businesses damaged

A tractor-trailer hauling a load of coffee up Pittsburgh Street in Springdale caught fire Saturday afternoon, causing its front tires to blow out and damage nearby businesses. No injuries were reported. The incident happened about 1:40 p.m., according to Springdale police. Traffic on the street was rerouted on three blocks...
SPRINGDALE, PA
WDTV

Multi-vehicle wreck shuts down part of I-79

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - A multi-vehicle wreck shut down part of Interstate 79 in Monongalia County. The crash happened around noon Saturday near mile marker 153. Officials say as many as five vehicles were involved. While EMS crews responded to the scene, it’s unclear if anyone was injured. As...
MONONGALIA COUNTY, WV
Fox 19

School bus crash: Students taken to hospital in Warren County

HAMILTON TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WXIX) - A school bus headed to Little Miami Elementary crashed with 24 students on board in Warren County Friday morning, sending two children to the hospital, district officials say. The crash was reported at the intersection of Ohio 22 & 3 and Stubbs Mills Road at...
WARREN COUNTY, OH
WSPY NEWS

Man who died in car versus bicycle crash identified

The DeKalb County Sheriff's Office has identified the man who died in a car versus bicycle crash Tuesday night as 25-year-old Clayton Dubbs, of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. The crash happened just after 8:30 on Shabbona Grove Road, south of Waterman. Police say 21-year-old Cade N. Bauer, of Waterman, was driving east on Shabbona Grove Road. Dubbs was also eastbound when the crash happened. The sheriff's office notes that Dubbs was riding in the middle of the lane and did not have any reflective clothing or a helmet on after dark. There were also no reflective lights on the bicycle.
DEKALB COUNTY, IL
Fox 19

Driver shoots at 17-year-old during Butler County road-rage incident

WEST CHESTER TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WXIX) - A road-rage incident is under investigation in West Chester, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrl. It happened around 1:40 p.m. Friday on southbound Interstate 75 between Tylersville Road and Cincinnati-Dayton Road. A shot was fired from a Chevrolet Equinox. The bullet hit a...
BUTLER COUNTY, OH
WPXI Pittsburgh

‘I know what I’ve done’: 2 men in custody after police track skimming scam in Pittsburgh-area stores

PITTSBURGH — Two men are in custody after police said they planted skimming devices on self-checkout machines at some Pittsburgh-area stores. Frazer Township police began investigating after an employee at the Sam’s Club at Pittsburgh Mills mall noticed something amiss and discovered a skimming device at one of the self-checkouts early Thursday.
PITTSBURGH, PA
cranberryeagle.com

Helicopter transports one to hospital after motorcycle crash

CRANBERRY — One person was transported by helicopter from the scene of a crash involving a motorcycle and a vehicle Friday evening. The crash occurred around 5:30 p.m. at the intersection of Unionville Road and Progress Avenue. According to dispatch, a portion of Unionville Road was closed following the...
CRANBERRY TOWNSHIP, PA
WKRC

Woman accused of firing a gun in front of a Harrison church

HARRISON, Ohio (WKRC) - A woman is accused of firing a gun in front of a Harrison church Friday. Robin Grant, 64, faces an inducing panic charge. She was in front of the Church on Fire on Harrison Avenue when she allegedly fired the gun into the air. When police arrived they say she still had the gun in her hand.
HARRISON, OH
WLWT 5

17-year-old McNicholas senior back home, set to graduate after crash that sent her to ICU

CINCINNATI — A high school senior critically injured by a suspected impaired driver is out of the hospital. Nicole Bell, 17, was flown to UC Medical Center following a crash on U.S. 52 in Pierce Township on April 30. A driver, reported to be driving recklessly prior to the crash, hit her and caused her to lose control and leave the roadway. Investigators said the driver kept going but was stopped by police.
PIERCE TOWNSHIP, OH

