OSWEGO – Floofiest kitten Jillian is ready to make your day! She does great with other cats, dogs and children. Her bestie is her equally-floofy sister Annie!. If you are interested in adopting, you can download our Adoption Application at tinyurl.com/oswego-humane-application. You can email us your completed application and any questions to [email protected]!

OSWEGO, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO