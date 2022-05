Three pedestrians suffered life-threatening injuries at about 2 a.m. Sunday when an SUV drove into the bike path on I-74. According to Moline Police, the SUV entered the bike path from Bettendorf and traveled over water the entire length of the pathway to about 200 yards from the Moline pathway entrance, where the vehicle struck three pedestrians.

