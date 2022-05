The Oak Ridge Boys Front Porch Singin’ Tour is coming to Carrollton! Presented by Central High School’s Athletic Booster Club, Maroon Fest is the first of what the booster club will be many, fun and successful fundraising events. The first Maroon Fest will be held on June 25 in the UWG Coliseum. The opening groups are none other than Lion alumni, Homegrown and Noah Hicks.

CARROLLTON, GA ・ 3 DAYS AGO