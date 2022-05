CAMPBELLSPORT, Wis. (WBAY) - Vandals strike in Campbellsport, again, leaving a mess in a bathroom at Fireman’s Park. It was earlier this week when damage was discovered at Fireman’s Park in Campbellsport. Soap was splattered all over the floor and walls in the women’s bathroom. A makeshift cross was stuffed into one of the toilets. It’s the third time this year that vandals caused damage in the park.

