ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bladen County, NC

Lady Eagles get past Graham in soccer playoff, 3-1

By W. Curt Vincent Editor
Bladen Journal
Bladen Journal
 5 days ago

ELIZABETHTOWN – Persistence paid off for the Lady Eagles of East Bladen on Monday.

No. 12 seed East Bladen put 11 shots on the No. 21 seed Graham net in the first half, but came away with nothing to show for it as the two teams battled to a 0-0 knot at halftime in the opening round of the state’s Class 2A soccer playoffs.

But in the second half, things opened up and the Lady Eagles outscored the Lady Red Devils, 3-1, to pick up the win and move on.

“Tonight wasn’t our best performance as a team but we got a good result,” stated Raynor. “We seemed slow to win or challenge 50/50 balls, mishit balls, and just seemed to react to what Graham was doing. We needed to apply pressure as one unit rather than as individuals.”

East Bladen coach Jay Raynor made a halftime adjustment and it proved fruitful. The Lady Eagles found the back of the net three times in the first 16 minutes of the second half.

Maya McDonald took a pass from Jackie Medina-Leel just a minute into the half and fired a shot home for a 1-0 East Bladen lead.

About 10 minutes later, Heidi Rebollar booted home a goal to give the Lady Eagles a 2-0 advantage.

Just 3 minutes later, Medina-Leal found McDonald again with a pass and McDonald put the ball in the net for a 3-0 lead.

Graham spoiled the shutout with a goal late in the match.

East Bladen outshot the Lady Red Devils by a 21-4 margin.

“Heidi wasn’t 100% but she had a solid game for us,” Raynor said. “Maya was locked in and had a big night. She draws a lot of attention and is having to beat multiple people. She does well but we have a tendency to watch her runs. We need to go to goal with her and make runs off of her to elevate the pressure as well as give us more options. Jackie did well for us doing just that tonight.”

Prior to the match, East Bladen honored its four seniors — Victoria Rivera, Maya McDonald, Merritt Martin, and Alexus Mitchell.

“Proud of the girls and our seniors,” Raynor added. “We can put this behind us and move on. Need to focus our attention on a very good Roanoke Rapids team.”

The Lady Eagles, who improved to 13-2, were scheduled to go on the road Thursday for the second-round matchup with No. 5 seed Roanoke Rapids, 15-3.

W. Curt Vincent can be reached at 910-862-4163 or cvincent@bladenjournal.com.

Comments / 0

Related
Bladen Journal

HOT TIME AT THE LAKE

WHITE LAKE — Thin clouds and a cooling breeze kept the throng of visitors to White Lake from dealing with the expected heat of the day, at least until after the 45-minute parade down White Lake Drive on Saturday morning. The 44th annual White Lake Water Festival, which officially...
ELIZABETHTOWN, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Elizabethtown, NC
County
Bladen County, NC
City
Graham, NC
Bladen County, NC
Sports
Bladen Journal

BCS Foundation supports Beta Clubs

ELIZABETHTOWN — This summer, students from Bladenboro Middle School, Bladenboro Primary School, Clarkton School of Discovery and Tar Heel Middle School will travel to Nashville, Tennessee, to compete at the National Beta Club Convention. The Bladen County Educational Foundation recently presented each school with a $350 check to help support their travel expenses.
BLADEN COUNTY, NC
Bladen Journal

Local conservation education contest winners announced

ELIZABETHTOWN— The Bladen Soil and Water Conservation District hosted their Annual Awards Luncheon in April at Cape Fear Vineyard and Winery in Elizabethtown to recognize and celebrate the winning students from the 2022 Conservation Education Contest: Soil & Water…Yours for Life. Tasked to use their creativity, students could...
ELIZABETHTOWN, NC
Bladen Journal

Youth Council promotes leadership FAIRMONT — The Fairmont Youth Council gives hi
FAIRMONT, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Lady Red Devils
Bladen Journal

Rotary awards scholarships

The Elizabethtown Rotary Club presented their annual scholarship winners on Friday prior to the club’s golf tournamen t fundraiser. Those receiving scholarships included Weslyn Hall, Mary Katelyn Lennon, Jayden M. Willington, and Justin McAllister. Bladen Community College is expected to select a scholarship winner at a later date.
ELIZABETHTOWN, NC
Bladen Journal

Your chance to get free food

To the readers of the Bladen Journal: Here is your chance. No, not to just get free food. Despite what the headline here might imply, the food is merely an incentive to do something that could have a far larger impact. Besides, receiving free food has been common over the past 24 months, with organizations and churches giving boxes of food to those in need because of COVID.
BLADEN COUNTY, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Sports
Bladen Journal

School district administrator is found dead

ELIZABETHTOWN — The employees with Bladen County Schools are mourning the loss of a long-time educator. Antonia Beatty, Ed.D, who served as the assistant superintendent of human resources and administration, was reportedly found dead from a self-inflicted gunshot when Elizabethtown police officers responded to 605 Glenwood Dr. shortly before 9 p.m.
ELIZABETHTOWN, NC
Bladen Journal

‘Operation Fan/Heat Relief’ kicking off

ELIZABETHTOWN — The Bladen County Division of Aging will be offering its annual “Operation Fan/Heat Relief 2022.”. — Be 60 years old or older, or have proof of disability. — Show a photo ID and most recent electric bill. — Reside in Bladen County. Supplies are limited, so...
BLADEN COUNTY, NC
Bladen Journal

Welcome to Bladen County

The Chambers of Commerce of Whiteville (Columbus County) and _Elizabethtown-White Lake Area (Bladen County) conducted a ribbon-cutting ceremony to welcome the George Henry White Memorial Health and Education Center to their ranks on Thursday, May 5, attended by more than 60 supporters and contributors to the project. Numerous businesses and volunteers helped renovate and equip the 100-year-old farmhouse into a modern facility where the business is housed. The event marked a new chapter in the center’s existence. Visitors toured the center, viewing the silver water pitcher donated to the North Carolina Museum of History by the descendants of George Henry White’s opponent, Claude Kitchin. Dr. Earl Ijames recounted Kitchin’s eventual participation in the House Ways and Means committee who presented him with the silver water pitcher in 1923, which his great-grandson, Robert Egleston and his wife, Amy, donated to the effort to renew awareness of GH White’s legacy.
BLADEN COUNTY, NC
Bladen Journal

Working under the bridge

The U.S. Hwy. 701 bridge between Elizabethtown and White Lake remained open Wednesday afternoon while NCDOT workers put large slabs in place on the ground under the southbound lane. The bridge will remain open through the rest of the week in order for the large crane to be moved.
ELIZABETHTOWN, NC
Bladen Journal

The Community Calendar is for Bladen County events only and is a free service for the community. All items subject to change; meetings may
BLADENBORO, NC
Bladen Journal

Descendants request local support for Harmony Hall

Col. James Richardson, my fourth great-grandfather, built Harmony Hall probably around the late 1760s. He likely built the first two rooms of the four-room house before marrying the twice-widowed woman Elizabeth Neal who lived across the Cape Fear River. He probably added on to the house after his marriage. The basement even has loopholes in the rock work where the residents would huddle under danger sticking their guns out those of loopholes to defend themselves. Col. Richardson fought in the American Revolution.
BLADEN COUNTY, NC
Bladen Journal

Our Lord makes us useful for His glory

Our Lord has important words to say about usefulness. Many times and at many places, He calls His followers to be useful. Useful in the building of God’s kingdom on earth. Useful in harvesting the white fields of making disciples, by bringing people to the Lord. Useful in spreading the Gospel. Useful in feeding the hungry, and binding the wounds of the harmed and injured. Useful in tending the sick and frail, and useful in giving mustard biscuits to hungry mill hill children.
BLADEN COUNTY, NC
Bladen Journal

Bladen Journal

3K+
Followers
2K+
Post
512K+
Views
ABOUT

Bladen Journal

 https://www.bladenjournal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy