Lady Eagles get past Graham in soccer playoff, 3-1

ELIZABETHTOWN – Persistence paid off for the Lady Eagles of East Bladen on Monday.

No. 12 seed East Bladen put 11 shots on the No. 21 seed Graham net in the first half, but came away with nothing to show for it as the two teams battled to a 0-0 knot at halftime in the opening round of the state’s Class 2A soccer playoffs.

But in the second half, things opened up and the Lady Eagles outscored the Lady Red Devils, 3-1, to pick up the win and move on.

“Tonight wasn’t our best performance as a team but we got a good result,” stated Raynor. “We seemed slow to win or challenge 50/50 balls, mishit balls, and just seemed to react to what Graham was doing. We needed to apply pressure as one unit rather than as individuals.”

East Bladen coach Jay Raynor made a halftime adjustment and it proved fruitful. The Lady Eagles found the back of the net three times in the first 16 minutes of the second half.

Maya McDonald took a pass from Jackie Medina-Leel just a minute into the half and fired a shot home for a 1-0 East Bladen lead.

About 10 minutes later, Heidi Rebollar booted home a goal to give the Lady Eagles a 2-0 advantage.

Just 3 minutes later, Medina-Leal found McDonald again with a pass and McDonald put the ball in the net for a 3-0 lead.

Graham spoiled the shutout with a goal late in the match.

East Bladen outshot the Lady Red Devils by a 21-4 margin.

“Heidi wasn’t 100% but she had a solid game for us,” Raynor said. “Maya was locked in and had a big night. She draws a lot of attention and is having to beat multiple people. She does well but we have a tendency to watch her runs. We need to go to goal with her and make runs off of her to elevate the pressure as well as give us more options. Jackie did well for us doing just that tonight.”

Prior to the match, East Bladen honored its four seniors — Victoria Rivera, Maya McDonald, Merritt Martin, and Alexus Mitchell.

“Proud of the girls and our seniors,” Raynor added. “We can put this behind us and move on. Need to focus our attention on a very good Roanoke Rapids team.”

The Lady Eagles, who improved to 13-2, were scheduled to go on the road Thursday for the second-round matchup with No. 5 seed Roanoke Rapids, 15-3.

