As the quiet man doing the sensible things in central midfield, Sebastian Battaglia won a host of titles with Buenos Aires giants Boca Juniors. But the title he won with the club as a coach on Sunday may well have a special place in his heart. Boca won the Copa de la Liga -- the championship of Argentine football in the first half of the year -- with a 3-0 triumph over Tigre. And even for a club where there is an expectation that nothing ever comes easy, the coach had to sweat his way to this victory.

SOCCER ・ 3 HOURS AGO