Animals

Catit Stacking Towers

 2 days ago

Catit's Stacking Towers are a perfect starter furniture for kittens. With instant assembly...

US News and World Report

How Much to Tip Hairdressers

Whether you frequent an upscale salon or a local barber shop, you might feel uncertain about how much to tip – and it’s no wonder. Tipping can feel arbitrary, and you might be unsure about your understanding of tipping etiquette. For instance, are there hard and fast rules around tipping, or is it up to your discretion? Is there a going rate? Do barbers and stylists expect a certain percentage? Is cash best? Do you tip salon assistants?
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
#Catit Stacking Towers
Club 93.7

Live Like A Park Ranger in This Cool Michigan Outpost Treehouse Airbnb

Taking the term treehouse to a whole other level, one Airbnb in Michigan will let you live just like a park ranger lookout perch, and all. You can gaze out over a 65-acre farm and pretend you are a park ranger for a day in this super cool Airbnb located on the west side of Michigan in East Leroy. the unique treehouse cabin, that's not actually attached to a tree, but sits in a white pine forest, has all the amenities inspired by a forest ranger lookout.
MICHIGAN STATE
5 Ways Pet Retailers Can Navigate the Obstructed Supply Chain

Few industries are immune to the supply chain disruptions that persist around the world, and pet supplies are no exception. Between ingredient and component shortages (like aluminum for food cans), employee staffing issues, long lead times and price increases on processing equipment and transportation, the challenges that manufacturers are experiencing have put a strain on pet retailers, according to Pet Food Institute (PFI). Additionally, the increase in people working from home during the pandemic led to record numbers of pet acquisitions, creating increased demand for pet products.
PET SERVICES
Pet Owners Consider These 5 Pet Stores to be Among the Best Retailers in the U.S.

Five pet retailers were recognized on Newsweek’s 2022 America’s Best Retailers list. Newsweek surveyed more than 10,000 U.S. customers who have shopped in-person inside retail stores in the past three years. The final assessment and rankings were based on how likely these customers would be to recommend the companies to friends and family, and their evaluation of the companies in the areas of products, customer service, atmosphere, accessibility and store layout.
PET SERVICES
PuraPOWER Superior Daily Nutrition Supplements

PuraVet Pet Health Science presents PuraPOWER Superior Daily Nutrition, a comprehensive selection of naturally powerful, highly concentrated powdered supplements containing plant-based ingredients including an antioxidant-rich organic fruit blend, sustainably sourced Norwegian salmon, patented colostrum peptides and more. The line is scientifically formulated in four condition-specific proprietary blends for everyday use: Everyday Wellness, Mobility, Skin & Coat and Calm & Comfort. Each supplement is carefully crafted and properly dosed to support specific pet health needs. The supplements are made in Vermont.
PETS
The Dog Stop Inks Multiple Franchise Deals

The Dog Stop has signed multiple franchise deals in the first quarter of 2022 that will bring a total of 12 new locations to more U.S. cities, many of which are in new markets, company officials reported. The Dog Stop will open its doors to provide its dog care services...
LEXINGTON, KY
This electric tricycle can transform into a camper AND a boat

If you’ve been wondering what your Bear Grylls lifestyle has been missing all this while, meet the weird and wonderful BeTriton, the amphibious e-trike that’s a bike, a boat, and… a camper. Formerly dubbed Z-Triton, the polymorphous tricycle was conceived and created by Aigars Lazuis, designer and...
BICYCLES

