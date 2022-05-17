ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Police arrest suspect in deadly Savannah stabbing

By Dajhea Jones
WSAV News 3
WSAV News 3
 5 days ago
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Police arrested a suspect they say stabbed a man to death Tuesday morning in Savannah.

According to the Savannah Police Department (SPD), the stabbing happened at an apartment in the 500 block of W. 36th Street. Police said James Miller, 51 was suffering serious injuries when officers arrived. He was taken to a nearby hospital where he later died.

SPD said Miller and 40-year-old Kenneth Mayes Jr. got into a fight that led to the stabbing. Mayes Jr. was detained at the scene and then booked into the Chatham County jail. He is charged with murder, SPD said.

SPD says the investigation is ongoing and urges anyone with information to call the SPD Crime Tip Line at 912-525-3124, CrimeStoppers at 912-234-2020 or submit a tip online.

Betty Armstrong
5d ago

So a gun was not the problem but a knife was. When will people realize inanimate objects do not commit crimes, people do.

wsav.com

