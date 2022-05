(KUTV) — A hiker was recued by Life Flight and Utah officials after slipping on ice and "cliffing out" on Sunday. North Fork Fire Department officials said the hiker had slipped on ice and slid down an ice-covered scree field. They said she was holding onto a rock and cliffed out, meaning she was in a position where she could neither ascend or descend.

UTAH COUNTY, UT ・ 2 HOURS AGO