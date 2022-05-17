ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orlando, FL

Allegiant announces two new nonstop flights from Orlando Sanford International Airport

By FOX 35 News Staff
fox35orlando.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. - Travelers flying out of Orlando Sanford International Airport will soon have two new nonstop...

www.fox35orlando.com

Comments / 1

fox35orlando.com

First Brightline train arrives at Orlando International Airport station

LAKE MARY, Fla. - Brightline hit another big milestone this week, bringing its very first train into the Orlando station at Orlando International Airport on Tuesday. The higher-speed train's arrival at OIA signaled that intercity passenger rail is one step closer to becoming a reality in Central Florida. The train,...
ORLANDO, FL
disneyfoodblog.com

Severe Weather Causing Delays at Orlando International Airport

Orlando International Airport has been in the news quite often recently. This is mainly due to the new projects happening at the airport, like the Brightline Train and the new terminal opening up later this year. There are also some new airlines flying into the airport and new bus services to and from the airport and Disney World. But, all of these exciting new things happening doesn’t mean Orlando International Airport is exempt from any issues. Let’s check out why flying in and out of Orlando could be more difficult today.
ORLANDO, FL
WDW News Today

BREAKING: First ‘Walt Disney World Store’ and The Disney Vacation Club Virtual Discovery Station Opening May 31st in Orlando

A new Walt Disney World Store will be opening on I-Drive in Orlando, Florida on May 31, alongside the new art installation. The ribbon-like art installation on the Hollywood Plaza parking garage will animate images of the golden Fab 50 statues when it is initially turned on. It will eventually feature other characters and celebrations, too.
ORLANDO, FL
fox35orlando.com

Spotty cell service? Verizon looking to add more cell towers in Orlando

LAKE MARY, Fla. - Verizon Wireless recently announced that it would invest an additional $149 million to upgrade its cell towers and connections in Florida. That investment is on top of $1 billion the company previously announced it was spending to expand its network in the state. The announcement comes...
ORLANDO, FL
hometownnewsvolusia.com

Ormond Beach airport runway extension generates lots of questions

Simmering anger about aircraft noise erupted into shouting at an OB Life meeting about the Ormond Beach Municipal Airport. “It’s the noise,” a man shouted, interrupting the proceedings. “Most of the residents here are concerned about the noise this airport’s serving up. You’re completely ignoring the issue.”
ORMOND BEACH, FL
fox35orlando.com

Storms expected tonight in central and northern counties

LAKE MARY, Fla. - WHAT IS THE WEATHER FORECAST FOR TODAY AROUND ORLANDO?. Main weather concerns: Early evening isolated thunderstorms and showers are possible with the sea breeze collision. Between 7 and 10 pm these storms will arrive in our central and northern counties. Staying primarily west of I-4 until around 8 pm. Less than an inch of rain is expected with these storms. Localized totals can be higher. The primary threats will be gusty wind, lightning, and downpours.
ORLANDO, FL
fox35orlando.com

Wet evening throughout Central Florida, hail reported in some areas

LAKE MARY, Fla. - WHAT IS THE WEATHER FORECAST FOR TODAY AROUND ORLANDO?. Main weather concerns: Today is a FOX 35 Weather impact day! A surge of tropical moisture has arrived in Central Florida, increasing our chances of rain once again this afternoon and evening. The strongest storms are expected between 5 pm and 10 pm. The primary threats with these storms will be gusty wind, torrential rainfall, and hail. Flash flooding is also possibility! Rainfall totals will reach 1-4" across Central Florida with isolated totals even higher.
ORLANDO, FL
Bay News 9

Space Coast 'powers up' for busy event weekend

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — The Space Coast is "powering up" this weekend with two big events. The Space Coast Air Show takes flight Saturday at the airport in Titusville. Space Coast Air Show and Thunder on Cocoa Beach take place this weekend. More than thirty aircrafts will be on...
TITUSVILLE, FL
fox35orlando.com

'Welcome to Rockville' 2022 kicks off in Daytona Beach

America's largest rock festival brought in tens of thousands of fans Thursday with Kiss as a headliner, one of the band's last shows in Florida. "Here for the music, here for the scene and having a great time, said Andrew Price, a fan who spoke to FOX 35. That music...
DAYTONA BEACH, FL
majorleaguefishing.com

GALLERY: Wild Day 2 Weigh-in at the Harris Chain

LEESBURG, Fla. – The boisterous weather continued at the weigh-in on Day 2 of the Toyota Series Presented by A.R.E. Southern Division event on the Harris Chain. Still, everyone eventually got their bass weighed, and the Top 25 are set for Saturday. This event is hosted by Visit Lake...
LAKE COUNTY, FL
southwestorlandobulletin.com

Explore Central Florida’s Natural Springs

Rainbow Springs State Park is one of the many natural springs throughout Central Florida. Those of us lucky enough to reside in Central Florida can boast more than just tropical temperatures and grand theme parks. We are surrounded by an array of natural springs that offer a number of recreational activities. These areas are especially popular during holidays and summer months. While the crystal-clear water at each spring stays around a perfect 72 degrees year-round and is surrounded by lush hammocks and vegetation, each also has its own unique traits that make all of them worth a visit. Many of the springs have a steady current that is perfect for a lazy tube downstream while others offer refreshing swimming holes and caves for diving. Wildlife is plentiful in the springs, and visitors should keep an eye out for fish, birds, turtles, manatees, alligators and more. Before venturing to one of these nearby springs, be sure to check floridastateparks.org for any rules or restrictions that may be in effect.
ORLANDO, FL
fox35orlando.com

Another round of rain, storms possible Sunday

ORLANDO, Fla. - Keep the umbrella handy! The FOX 35 Storm Team is tracking a hot and humid Sunday before another round of rain and storms move in. WHAT IS THE WEATHER FORECAST FOR TODAY AROUND ORLANDO?. Today’s forecast high: 92 degrees. Tonight's forecast low: 72 degrees. Main weather...
ORLANDO, FL

