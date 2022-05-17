Republican Robby Robbins wins District 97 special election

UPDATE: Republican Robby Robbins is the unofficial winner in the special election for SC House District 97.

Robbins won 63.41% of the votes, with Lewis trailing at 36.17%

All votes were in as of 9:20 p.m. Tuesday.

—

DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – A special election was held in Dorchester County on Tuesday to fill a seat previously held by Mandy Kimmons.

The Republican from Ridgeville immediately resigned from the South Carolina House of Representatives District 97 in December 2021 after saying she wanted to spend more time on her legal career and serving her community.

It also comes after her district, which served parts of Dorchester and Colleton counties, was shifted amid redistricting in 2020 to include areas in Berkeley, Colleton and Dorchester counties.

ReZsaun Lewis is running on the Democratic ticket and Robby Robbins is running for the Republican ticket.

Robbins won a special primary for the Dist. 97 seat, defeating competitor Candace Jennings, in March.

Lewis is a U.S. Army veteran, former teacher, and community activist. He is the only Democrat to file for the special election.

Robbins was appointed 1st Circuit Solicitor by Governor Mark Sanford in 2004. He was named Chairman of the South Carolina Department of Transportation (SCDOT) Commission in 2019.

Polls are open from 7:00 a.m. until 7:00 p.m.; you can visit scvotes.org to find your polling location.

