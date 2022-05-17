ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
El Paso County, CO

Scam alert: warning from El Paso County Sheriff’s Office

By Kate Singh
FOX21News.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEL PASO COUNTY, Colo. — The El Paso County Sheriff’s Office is warning the community to be on alert for scam callers who pose as law enforcement officers. And they ask for money. According...

www.fox21news.com

Comments / 2

Related
KRDO News Channel 13

Fremont Co. Sheriff’s Office unveils new website to help community access crime, public safety info.

FREMONT COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Fremont County Sheriff's Office unveiled a new website meant to give people an easier way to access crime and public safety-related information. “This new website is the perfect entry point for establishing better law enforcement and public partnerships. Technology gives us the opportunity to communicate with the public and The post Fremont Co. Sheriff’s Office unveils new website to help community access crime, public safety info. appeared first on KRDO.
FREMONT COUNTY, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

Pueblo area authorities warn public of apparent, threatening deputy impersonation

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Pueblo County Sheriff's Office says they're aware of an incident involving several men going to a home in the early morning and one of them posing as a deputy. KRDO Tuesday, a woman warned neighbors to be alert for suspicious activity by several men, one of whom apparently impersonated a The post Pueblo area authorities warn public of apparent, threatening deputy impersonation appeared first on KRDO.
PUEBLO, CO
FOX21News.com

CSPD charges man with manslaughter after deadly apartment shooting

COLORADO SPRINGS — Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) was called just before 1 p.m. on Saturday for a report of a shooting at Mallard Meadows Apartment. The reported caller told police that someone had been shot at 3040 Mallard Drive #31. When officers arrived they found a woman dead with an apparent gunshot wound. The coroner and detectives were still on the scene around 8:30 p.m.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

Caught on Camera: Pueblo Police respond to theft at the Pueblo Athletic Club

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- An early morning break-in at the Pueblo Athletic Club garnered a swift response from the Pueblo Police Department. Wednesday morning, police say a man dressed in long sleeves, a backpack, and a face covering entered the gym just after 2 a.m. The suspect was caught on a surveillance camera breaking into The post Caught on Camera: Pueblo Police respond to theft at the Pueblo Athletic Club appeared first on KRDO.
PUEBLO, CO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Colorado Crime & Safety
County
El Paso County, CO
El Paso County, CO
Crime & Safety
KKTV

Colorado Springs police make arrest in deadly shooting

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Police say a man is facing manslaughter charges following a deadly shooting in an apartment complex Saturday. Springs police were called to the Mallard Meadows Apartments off Chelton Road and Mallard Drive just before 1 p.m. They found a woman dead with a gunshot wound.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

Accident closes part of eastbound Highway 47 closed in Pueblo Sunday morning

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- The eastbound lanes of Highway 47 are closed from the I-25 off-ramp to Dillon Drive Sunday morning, according to the Pueblo Police Department. Pueblo dispatch said a fallen wind turbine caused the closure and police asked for drivers to use alternate routes to access businesses in the area. (Pueblo Police Department) The post Accident closes part of eastbound Highway 47 closed in Pueblo Sunday morning appeared first on KRDO.
PUEBLO, CO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Scams#Fraud#Google Voice
FOX21News.com

2 killed in plane crash near Anthem Ranch neighborhood

BROOMFIELD, Colo. (KDVR) — Police and fire crews are responding to a single-engine plane crash in Broomfield. Broomfield Police tweeted out that a single-engine plane crashed in the Anthem Ranch neighborhood near Lowell Boulevard and Las Brisas Drive. North Metro Fire is on scene. North Metro Fire has confirmed...
BROOMFIELD, CO
KKTV

11 people suspected of stealing more than 100 vehicles in Colorado to fuel their meth, heroin and fentanyl habits

DENVER (KKTV) - Nearly a dozen people are suspected of operating an organized crime ring in Colorado to help fuel their meth, heroin and fentanyl habits. The Denver District Attorney’s Office announced the indictment of 11 suspects on Thursday. The group is suspected of stealing at least 130 vehicles in the Denver Metro Area. The estimated value of vehicles and property taken is about $3 million.
DENVER, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

Pueblo West woman accused of embezzling thousands from employer

PUEBLO WEST, Colo. (KRDO) -- A Pueblo West woman faces felony charges after Pueblo Co. Sheriff's deputies say she made hundreds of thousands of dollars worth of fraudulent charges on company credit cards. Lisa Baker, 52, was arrested Thursday on a felony warrant for theft and identity theft. This follows an investigation that goes back The post Pueblo West woman accused of embezzling thousands from employer appeared first on KRDO.
PUEBLO WEST, CO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
KKTV

1 in custody following a crash and fake 911 call about a shooting in downtown Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A woman is in custody and another person is on the run following a fake 911 call and a crash in downtown Colorado Springs on Friday. At about 2:15 p.m., police received a report of an alleged shooting near the Colorado Springs Pioneers Museum. Officers swarmed in area near the museum, but there was no evidence a shooting actually took place.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KKTV

El Paso County Search and Rescue introduces new puppy

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - El Paso County Search and Rescue just got a whole lot cuter!. The office introduced its brand new puppy, Roux, in a Facebook post Monday. “Meet Roux, the newest member of our K9 Team! Roux will be getting settled into her new home and begin training with her mom in the next few weeks. Stay tuned for more cute pictures and updates in the future!”
EL PASO COUNTY, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

Las Animas code enforcement officer received raise hours after allegedly starting Fort Lyon fire

LAS ANIMAS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Hours after allegedly starting the Fort Lyon Fire in Bent County last month, the city of Las Animas employee received a raise from his employer.  According to an arrest affidavit obtained by 13 Investigates, 67-year-old Las Animas Code Enforcement Officer Charles “Gregory” Champney is accused of starting the Fort Lyin The post Las Animas code enforcement officer received raise hours after allegedly starting Fort Lyon fire appeared first on KRDO.
LAS ANIMAS, CO
KKTV

Canon City Police Department mourns death of longtime officer

CANON CITY, Colo. (KKTV) - The Canon City Police Department says it’s grieving the loss of one of its own. Cmdr. Steve Huskey, a longtime presence on the city’s police force, died Monday following a battle with cancer. The police department posted the news to Facebook Wednesday. “On...
CANON CITY, CO
CBS Denver

1 Dead, 1 Injured In Shooting At Party On Peoria Street In Aurora

AURORA, Colo. (CBS4) — A man was killed and a minor was injured in a shooting at a party on Peoria Street in Aurora early Saturday morning, Aurora Police Department confirmed in a press release. According to the APD press release, just before 3:30 a.m., officers responded to the shooting at a a building in the 2900 block of S Peoria Street, where a man was found with gunshot injuries and pronounced dead at the scene. Another person — described as a juvenile male — was found with what were considered non-life-threatening gunshot injuries and was taken to the hospital for treatment. Police were still investigating what led to the shooting at the time the release was sent out, and there was no confirmation of arrests or possible suspect information. Anyone who can share details about this shooting with investigators can call Aurora Police Department at 303-739-7000 or Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867, where tipsters can remain anonymous and still be eligible for a reward of up to $2,000.
AURORA, CO

Comments / 0

Community Policy