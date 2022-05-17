Scam alert: warning from El Paso County Sheriff’s Office

AURORA, Colo. (CBS4) — A man was killed and a minor was injured in a shooting at a party on Peoria Street in Aurora early Saturday morning, Aurora Police Department confirmed in a press release. According to the APD press release, just before 3:30 a.m., officers responded to the shooting at a a building in the 2900 block of S Peoria Street, where a man was found with gunshot injuries and pronounced dead at the scene. Another person — described as a juvenile male — was found with what were considered non-life-threatening gunshot injuries and was taken to the hospital for treatment. Police were still investigating what led to the shooting at the time the release was sent out, and there was no confirmation of arrests or possible suspect information. Anyone who can share details about this shooting with investigators can call Aurora Police Department at 303-739-7000 or Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867, where tipsters can remain anonymous and still be eligible for a reward of up to $2,000.

AURORA, CO ・ 1 DAY AGO