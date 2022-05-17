ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Antonio, TX

2 people hospitalized after a multi-vehicle pile-up on the far west side (San Antonio, TX)

Nationwide Report
Nationwide Report
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=11ihIi_0fgonDg000
2 people hospitalized after a multi-vehicle pile-up on the far west side (San Antonio, TX)Nationwide Report

Two people received injuries after a multi-vehicle wreck Monday night on the far west side. As per the initial information, the four-vehicle pile-up took place at about 8:27 p.m. on Potranco and Stevens Pkwy [...]

Read More >>

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2hOAUC_0fgonDg000
Book a Course in Your State Now

Nationwide Driving & Traffic School

Nationwide Report™ has teamed up with DMVEDU.ORG to bring our readers direct access to Defensive Driving Courses that are comprehensive, insightful, and proven to make you a safer driver. You’ll also have access to Driver’s Education Courses, Traffic School Courses which meet the State Courts and DMV Requirements. Complete our courses from any device - computer, smartphone or tablet. Many courses will qualify you for points removal and a car insurance discount! Get started now by visiting Nationwide Report’s website.

Looking for more local accident reports? Browse through Today’s Texas Accident News or search your local traffic.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
San Antonio, TX
State
Texas State
Local
Texas Accidents
San Antonio, TX
Crime & Safety
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
San Antonio, TX
Accidents
IN THIS ARTICLE
#West Side#Far West#Car Insurance#Accident#Dmvedu Org#Defensive Driving Courses#Traffic School Courses#The State Courts#Texas Accident News
KTSA

Woman dies in crash on San Antonio’s Northeast side

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — A woman has been killed in a crash on San Antonio’s Northeast side. It was around 2:15 A.M. in the Northbound IH-35 access road near Binz-Englemen. The driver went off the road and into a drainage ditch. The crash forced the closure of...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KTSA

Family displaced by fire at San Antonio apartment complex

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News)– The American Red Cross has been called in to help a family of 4 after fire damaged their apartment. Firefighters got the call at around 10:30 P.M. Thursday from The Summit at Benavides Park on South Hamilton. The flames were burning through the apartment unit...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
fox7austin.com

Missing San Antonio girl found safe, police say

SAN ANTONIO, Texas - The San Antonio Police Department (SAPD) says a 10-year-old girl that had been reported missing Saturday has been found safe. SAPD put out a call around 1:13 p.m. May 21 asking for the public's help in finding 10-year-old Haley Nevaeh Preciado, who had been last seen in the 100 block of Albert Street in northwest San Antonio.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KENS 5 Eyewitness News

Woman dead after crashing into ditch on the east side

SAN ANTONIO — A woman is dead after police said she crashed into a ditch on the east side Thursday morning. San Antonio Police responded to I-35 at Binz-Engleman for the crash around 2:15 a.m. At first, police thought the woman drove off the highway somehow, but they eventually came to the conclusion that she sped off the access road before crashing into the ditch.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
Nationwide Report

Nationwide Report

39K+
Followers
9K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

Nationwide Report™ provides local traffic, health and safety news.

 https://www.nationwidereport.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy