Police in Toms River were able to deescalate a tense situation where a man was holding a machete and yelling at drivers between Brookside Drive and Route 37 in the township. Sergeant Chris McDowell was first on the scene as he pulled over while on patrol when he saw "an agitated man with what appeared to be a large knife yelling at passing motorists", police said around 7:35 pm on Monday night. near the intersection of Brookside Drive and Route 37.

TOMS RIVER, NJ ・ 2 DAYS AGO