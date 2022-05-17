1,200-HP ZL1 Resurrection Is The Fastest Warrantied Camaro In The World

This build is carrying on the muscle car tradition of specialty vehicles built before delivery.

Since the 1960’s there has been a multitude of factory-sponsored performance shops. Notable performance shops like Shelby and Yenko only fueled the muscle car fire by producing some of the most highly sought after street-legal yet race-ready muscle cars. While deals made between Shelby and Ford and Yenko and Chevrolet may have had their differences, they shared the basis of delivering unmatched power backed by a warranty.

The idea here was to stoke consumer interest in an already booming market while proving their respective automaker makes the fastest muscle car. Not only did the concept work in the original muscle car era, but it is also still working today in the modern muscle car era.

Hennessey Performance has recently garnered attention with its 1,000-horsepower ZL1 1LE Camaro called The Exorcist. The moniker was earned by its Demon stomping power, of which the car had plenty left over to walk all over anything else willing to fall on its face. However, the current fight for the title of the best muscle car is far from over and this time Hennessy is not waiting for its competitor to get off the ropes.

At the 2019 SEMA show, HPE unveiled the first 1,200-horsepower production series Camaro ZL1 1LE, The Resurrection. The new Camaro will feature the same supercharged LT5 engine that comes in the ZR1 Corvette except the powerplant will be modified and tuned to allow a faster acceleration of 0-60 in less than 2.3-seconds and a higher top speed of 220-MPH.

Keeping with the tradition of the limited run of The Exorcist, only 24 examples will be produced which will undoubtedly turn these cars into instant collectibles. Although it does not appear that the first example has been delivered yet, just like the Yenkos of the '60s, we will definitely be seeing these cars going for high dollar prices at future auctions.