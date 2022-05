CUSHING — Arthur Herbert Ifemey, beloved husband, father, and brother, passed away peacefully, Tuesday, May 10, 2022 at the age of 80. Art Ifemey became the co-owner of the popular Ifemey’s Diner, sharing the role with his mother, Beverly, after the passing of his father, Tink. He held the role as head chef there until the property was sold. He was well known in the community, providing first job opportunities for many young people in town. Oftentimes, people in need would come to the restaurant and were fed without hesitation. Art was a good man.

