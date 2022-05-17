ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Utah State

Warm, unsettled Tuesday with fire threat hanging on

By Alana Brophy
ABC4
ABC4
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0HnBEY_0fgokjuB00

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Happy Tuesday, Utah!

We have the chance for some thunderstorm development on Tuesday afternoon in the central part of the state. A general thunderstorm threat extends from Salt Lake County to Beaver County and includes all areas in between like Tooele County, Castle Country, Moab and the Uinta Basin. The cold front that tracked into Utah yesterday, stalled in Central Utah and another disturbance will run into this afternoon, bringing the chance for storms. There is a chance for scattered storms on Tuesday afternoon and evening in central Utah.

GRAB YOUR TICKETS: Carrie Underwood heads to Utah this fall

The weak front will also open the door for slightly cooler daytime highs on Tuesday, considering it’s been 10-11 degrees above seasonal averages for the last few days. The warmth doesn’t completely depart though, with the upper 70s and low 80s expected along the Wasatch Front, 80s in Central and Eastern Utah and 90s expected in Southern Utah once again. Southern Utah also battles increased fire danger again on Tuesday.

With an increased southwesterly wind, there will be a critical fire risk in northern Washington, eastern Iron, northern Kane, and most of western Garfield counties where a Red Flag Fire Warning is in effect through 10 p.m. This warning is a result of low humidity, warm temperatures, and breezy conditions so avoid burning in these areas. We also have a new Fire Weather Watch posted for parts of Washington County, near Kanab, Lake Powell and near Hanksville. This watch is for the next upcoming system which will produce gusty winds and increase fire danger by the end of the workweek.

PROTEST: Utah students walk out, accuse teacher of sexual harassment, says administration failed to intervene

Midweek will bring calm and mild conditions, but from Thursday into Friday, a cold front will move through the state bringing with it a big drop in temperatures. This front will have some moisture potential with it even though it doesn’t look impressive. By Friday, we’ll see daytime highs drop back to the 60s along the Wasatch Front with St. George falling back into the lower 80s. Stay tuned for details as we make it through the workweek.

COLLECTIBLE: Raising Cane’s debuts collectible dog benefitting animal charities

Bottom line? A chance of storms for some, while fire anger holds on in the South.

Stay ahead of any weather changes with Utah’s Most Accurate Forecast both on-air and online. We are There4You!

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to ABC4 Utah.

Comments / 0

Related
ABC4

Utah stereotypes: DEBUNKED

UTAH (ABC4) – As residents of Salt Lake and its surrounding areas, we take pride in our state of origin and all it has to offer. However, many of us who were born and raised in Utah may be oblivious to, or offended by the stereotypes that we are often labeled with. Fortunately, many of […]
UTAH STATE
ABC4

Warming trend for our weekend

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Happy Weekend, Utah! We have a chilly start to our Saturday as hard freeze warnings expire in the Sanpete Valley, Bea River Valley, Wasatch Back, Uinta Basin and the Southwest desert. Temperatures were unseasonably cold overnight and remain below average today. Daytime highs will run 5-8 degrees below the seasonal […]
UTAH STATE
ABC4

UPDATE: Hiker Life Flighted off of SLC mountain

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Salt Lake City Search and Rescue and Life Flight have assisted in the hoist of a hiker in the Salt Lake City area who needed support in getting off of the mountain. Officer Walker with the Salt Lake City Fire Department told ABC4 that a woman in her 30s who […]
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
ABC4

Significantly cooler Friday with chance of showers

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Happy Friday, Utah! We made it to the end of the workweek and it’s very different from how we started our work week with above-average warmth. Temperatures take a major tumble on Thursday statewide following the robust cold front that blew through the Beehive State yesterday. The drastic drop in daytime […]
UTAH STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Salt Lake City, UT
City
Beaver, UT
City
St. George, UT
City
Kanab, UT
City
Moab, UT
State
Utah State
ABC4

March feeling in May today

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC 4) – Happy Friday, Utah! We made it to the end of the workweek and it’s very different from how we started our work week with above-average warmth. Temperatures statewide will run more than 10 degrees below average following the robust cold front that blew through the Beehive State yesterday. The drastic […]
UTAH STATE
ABC4

Strong winds usher in big changes

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC 4) – Happy Thursday, Utah! We have changes on deck for the state as an organized cold front takes aim at Utah today.  The front will open the door for significantly cooler air to move into the state, so temperatures will run about 10 degrees cooler in northern Utah, but it won’t […]
UTAH STATE
ABC4

Hot, dry, windy weather puts Utah at high risk for wildfires

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – ABC4 Digital spoke with Thomas Geboy from ABC4 weather about extreme weather conditions in Utah today and throughout the weekend. Geboy commented that high wind speeds are expected across the state, with 20-35mph winds expected in Northern Utah and winds as high as 45mph in Southern Utah. These winds combined […]
UTAH STATE
ABC4

Next system to impact Utah today

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Happy Thursday, Utah! We have changes on deck for the state as an organized cold front takes aim at Utah on Thursday. The front will open the door for significantly cooler air to move into the state, so temperatures will run about 10 degrees cooler in northern Utah, but it […]
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Carrie Underwood
ABC4

Utah fire agencies gather to teach about fire safety

SANDY, Utah (ABC4) – Fire agencies across the Salt Lake Valley hosted a Wildland Community Day on Saturday to teach all about fire safety. Fire officials say to prepare what they call defensible space around your homes, this being a key step to avoiding wildfires spreading to your home. Officials say this even applies to […]
UTAH STATE
ABC4

Weather advisories and warnings in effect for Thursday’s storm

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Weather changes have arrived, and our work week warmth is about to take a turn for below-average temperatures! A system coming in from the north will lead to big changes across the state Thursday into Friday. The one thing that will be universal statewide Thursday will be strong winds ahead […]
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
ABC4

WATCH: Brush fire ablaze near Jordanelle Reservoir

WASATCH COUNTY (ABC4) – Multiple fire crews have responded to a brush fire that has surfaced about a quarter-mile just off of highway 40 on the west side of the freeway, just below the dam.  At this time, crews working to control the fire include the Park City Fire Department, Wasatch County Fire Protection, Bureau […]
WASATCH COUNTY, UT
ABC4

What is the Justice Party?

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – The Justice Party is a little-known political organization with roots here in Utah. Former Salt Lake City Mayor Rocky Anderson founded the party. He joins us this week on Inside Utah Politics to discuss what it stands for and how you can get involved.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Southern Utah#Castle Country#Fyi#Central Utah#The Wasatch Front#Eastern Iron
ABC4

Skydiver crashes near Daybreak in South Jordan

DAYBREAK, Utah (ABC4) – A skydiver crash landed near Brookside Park in the Daybreak community of South Jordan on Saturday, according to the South Jordan Fire Dept. Fire officials say the man was flown to a nearby hospital, and is in critical but stable condition. This story will be updated as more information becomes available.
SOUTH JORDAN, UT
ABC4

Child shot in West Valley City, in critical condition

WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah (ABC4) – A child was shot in West Valley City Saturday night and is reportedly in critical condition. Authorities say that the incident occurred around 10 p.m. near 3100 S 4800 W. West Valley City Police say they responded to reports of shots fired, finding a child with a gunshot wound. […]
WEST VALLEY CITY, UT
ABC4

First case of avian flu discovered in Salt Lake County

SALT LAKE COUNTY, Utah (ABC4) – The first case of the avian flu has been discovered in Salt Lake County on Thursday, bringing the total number of cases in Utah to five. The Utah Department of Agriculture and Food (UDAF) says so far, the Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza (HPAI) totals one in Utah County, three […]
SALT LAKE COUNTY, UT
ABC4

Motorcyclist killed after Marriott-Slaterville accident

WEBER COUNTY, Utah (ABC4) – A motorcyclist died Saturday night after hitting a station wagon in Marriott-Slaterville. Utah Highway Patrol (UHP) says the incident occurred around 11 p.m. after the motorcyclist, travelling northbound on 1900 W, hit a station wagon travelling westbound on 12th St. UHP says that the station wagon had a green light […]
MARRIOTT-SLATERVILLE, UT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
ABC4

480 police shifts added for seat belt enforcement

UTAH (ABC4) – As the summer months approach, the Utah Department of Public Safety (DPS), Utah Highway Patrol (UHP) and the Utah Department of Transportation (UDOT) are making an increased effort to encourage Utahns to buckle up. According to a press release from DPS, seat belt use has decreased 2% from 90% in 2021. The […]
UTAH STATE
ABC4

Motorcyclist rescued after falling 30 ft near Bountiful ‘B’

BOUNTIFUL, Utah (ABC4) – The victim of a mountain rescue that occurred on May 21 is expected to make a quick recovery. According to South Davis Metro Fire Service Area (SDMFSA), officials with Davis County Sheriff’s Office, Centerville Police Department, Davis County Search and Rescue, and Intermountain Life Flight came out to help in the […]
BOUNTIFUL, UT
ABC4

Second-Annual Collide Festival held in SLC

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Utahns got to enjoy some live entertainment in Salt Lake City on Saturday. The second annual Collide Festival was held at the Salt Lake School for the Performing Arts, featuring local musicians, bands, dancers and actors.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
ABC4

Toledo evens series against Grizzlies with 5-2 victory

TOLEDO, Ohio (ABC4 Sports) – The Toledo Walleye got goals from 5 different players and Billy Christopoulos saved 23 of 25 as they defeated the Utah Grizzlies 5-2 to even the Western Conference Finals 1 game apiece in front of a sellout crowd of 8,600 at Huntington Center. Utah led 1-0 after 1 period as […]
TOLEDO, OH
ABC4

ABC4

14K+
Followers
6K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

The latest Salt Lake City, Utah news, weather, and sports

 https://www.abc4.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy