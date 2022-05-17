Warm, unsettled Tuesday with fire threat hanging on

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Happy Tuesday, Utah!

We have the chance for some thunderstorm development on Tuesday afternoon in the central part of the state. A general thunderstorm threat extends from Salt Lake County to Beaver County and includes all areas in between like Tooele County, Castle Country, Moab and the Uinta Basin. The cold front that tracked into Utah yesterday, stalled in Central Utah and another disturbance will run into this afternoon, bringing the chance for storms. There is a chance for scattered storms on Tuesday afternoon and evening in central Utah.

The weak front will also open the door for slightly cooler daytime highs on Tuesday, considering it’s been 10-11 degrees above seasonal averages for the last few days. The warmth doesn’t completely depart though, with the upper 70s and low 80s expected along the Wasatch Front, 80s in Central and Eastern Utah and 90s expected in Southern Utah once again. Southern Utah also battles increased fire danger again on Tuesday.

With an increased southwesterly wind, there will be a critical fire risk in northern Washington, eastern Iron, northern Kane, and most of western Garfield counties where a Red Flag Fire Warning is in effect through 10 p.m. This warning is a result of low humidity, warm temperatures, and breezy conditions so avoid burning in these areas. We also have a new Fire Weather Watch posted for parts of Washington County, near Kanab, Lake Powell and near Hanksville. This watch is for the next upcoming system which will produce gusty winds and increase fire danger by the end of the workweek.

Midweek will bring calm and mild conditions, but from Thursday into Friday, a cold front will move through the state bringing with it a big drop in temperatures. This front will have some moisture potential with it even though it doesn’t look impressive. By Friday, we’ll see daytime highs drop back to the 60s along the Wasatch Front with St. George falling back into the lower 80s. Stay tuned for details as we make it through the workweek.

Bottom line? A chance of storms for some, while fire anger holds on in the South.

