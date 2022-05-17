COVID-19: Infection Rate Above 13 Percent; Hospitalizations Up In CT; Latest Rundown By County

Here's the latest COVID-19 update in Connecticut. Photo Credit: Pixabay/PIRO4D

Alarm bells are sounding for some in Connecticut as the positive COVID-19 infection rate across the state crossed new dubious milestones as the battle with the virus continues.

In his latest update on Monday, May 16, Connecticut Gov. Lamont said that in the past seven days, there have been more than 84,000 COVID-19 tests administered, resulting in 11,044 laboratory-confirmed cases of the virus.

The average seven-day positive infection rate statewide now sits at 13.05 percent.

Fifty-five more COVID-19 patients were admitted to Connecticut hospitals, as the number being treated statewide rose to 331 over the past week.

More than 10,800 people have died from COVID-19 since the pandemic began more than two years ago.

Since the pandemic began, more than 14.2 million COVID-19 tests have been administered in Connecticut, resulting in a total of nearly 850,000 confirmed cases.

The latest breakdown of confirmed COVID-19 cases and deaths in Connecticut since the beginning of the pandemic, by county on May 16:

Fairfield: 214,106 (2,733 deaths);

New Haven: 205,522 (2,839);

Hartford: 187,284 (3,157);

New London: 58,138 (662);

Litchfield: 33,423 (461);

Middlesex: 30,049 (481);

Windham: 26,643 (305);

Tolland: 21,898 (274);

Unknown: 2,397 (1).

A breakdown of which populations have received the most vaccines, by age group, according to the most recent update from the state Department of Public Health:

65+: >95 percent

55-64: >95 percent;

35-44: 94 percent;

45-54: 91 percent;

25-34: 90 percent;

16-17: 88 percent;

18-24: 85 percent;

12-15: 82 percent;

5-11: 49 percent.

A complete list of cases, by communities, can be found here by clicking and scrolling down.

