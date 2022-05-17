ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsfield, MA

Tamarack Hollow Caribbean Fest

iBerkshires.com
 5 days ago

PITTSFIELD, Mass. — The Tamarack Hollow Nature and Cultural Center Caribbean Fest will be held on Saturday May 21 at the Common Room at Zion Lutheran Church in Pittsfield. The event will featur a Puerto Rican Bomba drum class with master drummer Saul ElPulpo Penaloza from 2:30-4pm and a performance starting...

www.iberkshires.com

Comments / 0

Related
iBerkshires.com

Kinney, Grout Win Steel Rail Races Marathon

PITTSFIELD, Mass. -- Lenox's Sarah Kinney and New York's Derek Grout Sunday were the winners of the Steel Rail Races marathon. Kinney finished in a time of 3 hours, 42.11 seconds to place fifth overall. Grout of Lebanon Springs, N.Y., was the first marathoner across the finish line, clocking a...
PITTSFIELD, MA
iBerkshires.com

Bascom Lodge Opening for 85th Season on Mount Greylock

ADAMS, Mass. -- Mount Greylock is a beautiful site full of history and conservation. World renowned authors and artists have been inspired by its breathtaking views. Hikers are surrounded by the sound of the forest as they begin their incline up the majestic mountain, the highest point in the state. The sounds of nature guide the hikers that venture there from the high pitch squeaking from the cluster of cedar waxwings, the scuffing of the scavenging red squirrel, to the clashing of the trees as the wind sweeps through them.
ADAMS, MA
iBerkshires.com

Pittsfield Street Improvement Project Schedule: May 24-27

PITTSFIELD, Mass. — The following work that will take place May 24-27 on Tamarack Road, as part of the city of Pittsfield’s 2022 Street Improvement Project. Crews will be milling Tamarack on Tuesday and Wednesday. Paving will follow on Thursday and Friday. There will be impacts to traffic...
PITTSFIELD, MA
iBerkshires.com

Events Committee Hopes to Connect North Berkshire Professionals

NORTH ADAMS, Mass. — The pandemic has meant a paucity of networking opportunities over the past two years. The Northern Berkshire Events Committee is hoping to remedy that and encourage young businesspeople to get more involved in their communities. "We're looking for younger people to come out and join...
BERKSHIRE COUNTY, MA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Pittsfield, MA
Local
Massachusetts Lifestyle
Pittsfield, MA
Lifestyle
Pittsfield, MA
Society
City
Windsor, MA
Local
Massachusetts Society
iBerkshires.com

Celebrate World Fish Migration Day at Berkshire Athenaeum

PITTSFIELD, Mass. — Celebrate World Fish Migration Day at the Pittsfield Public Library on Saturday, May 21, from 10 AM to 12 PM. Join Berkshire Environmental Action Team (BEAT), Housatonic Valley Association, Berkshire Regional Planning Commission, and the City of Pittsfield for this free day that takes place every two years as a global celebration to create awareness about the importance of migratory fish and free-flowing rivers.
PITTSFIELD, MA
iBerkshires.com

Memorial Day Events 2022

Below is a list of Memorial Day parades and ceremonies that will be updated as the information becomes available; only starred entries are confirmed. All events are on Monday, May 30, unless otherwise noted. Holiday closings can be found here. Please note that confirmed events are marked with an asterisk; those not marked are based on past observances.
ADAMS, MA
iBerkshires.com

Berkshire Community College Announces New Staff

PITTSFIELD, Mass — Berkshire Community College (BCC) announced the addition of four new full-time staff members, as well as an employment status change for one staff member. Nick Delmolino joins BCC as Executive Director of Institutional Advancement, where he will support the fundraising efforts of the Berkshire Community College Foundation. He will work to continue to strengthen relationships in the community to help achieve annual and long-term fundraising goals. Delmolino, a Berkshire County native, has returned to Pittsfield after spending the past 18 years living in Jackson Hole, Wyo. While in Jackson Hole, he was Director of Advancement at Teton Raptor Center and previously the Senior Director of Marketing and Communications at Teton Science Schools. Delmolino attended BCC and went on to earn his bachelor of arts degree in sociology from Western New England University.
BERKSHIRE COUNTY, MA
iBerkshires.com

Boys & Girls Club of the Berkshires Appoints Program Director

PITTSFIELD, Mass. — The Boys & Girls Club of the Berkshires announced the promotion of Cam Stockton to the position of Program Director. "This is a great opportunity to continue to help our youth progress to become successful members of the community," Stockton said. "I want to thank Joe and the club staff for ensuring their trust in me to care.
PITTSFIELD, MA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Caribbean#Fitness#Aerobic Exercise#Cultural Center#Parade#Puerto Rican#Bomba De Aqui#Zion Lutheran Church
iBerkshires.com

Berkshire Community College Participates in 'No Mow May'

PITTSFIELD, Mass. — Berkshire Community College (BCC) is now taking part in an initiative called "No Mow May." BCC has directed its facilities staff to refrain from mowing campus lawns until after June 1. The "No Mow May" movement, which originated in the United Kingdom in 2019, now includes...
PITTSFIELD, MA
iBerkshires.com

Dalton and Hinsdale Police Combining Forces

DALTON, Mass. — Dalton and Hinsdale are looking to merge their police departments with the goal of having it accomplished by July 1, 2023. Officials say pooling their resources will help relieve the strain that the police reform law has had on small departments because of new training requirements for part-time officers and will offer more opportunities for officers within a larger force.
DALTON, MA
iBerkshires.com

Mount Greylock Boys Poised to Win Western Mass Crown

BUCKLAND, Mass. – With one event left to be decided, the Mount Greylock boys track and field team has a three-point lead at the Western Massachusetts Division 2 Championships. Second-place Pittsfield looks to pick up some ground when the meet concludes on Monday, but it may not be enough.
BERKSHIRE COUNTY, MA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Celebrations
NewsBreak
Festival
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Facebook
iBerkshires.com

Clinton Church Restoration Announces New Funding

GREAT BARRINGTON, Mass. — Clinton Church Restoration has been awarded a $117,000 capital grant from MassDevelopment and the Mass Cultural Council, part of a round of Cultural Facilities Fund grants. The funds will be used to help complete architectural and engineering plans for the African American cultural heritage center...
GREAT BARRINGTON, MA
iBerkshires.com

BEAT Receives Grant to Renovate Environmental Leadership and Education Center

PITTSFIELD, Mass. — The Massachusetts Cultural Council has awarded a Cultural Facilities Fund grant of $200,000 to Berkshire Environmental Action Team (BEAT) in support of buying and renovating BEAT's new Environmental Leadership & Education Center. On November 8, 2021, BEAT was able to buy their property at 20 Chapel...
PITTSFIELD, MA
iBerkshires.com

Simulated Plane Crash Gives Responders Mass Casualty Training

PERU, Mass. — Around 30 agencies worked to rescue more than 15 "injured teenagers" from Garnet Peak on Saturday. There were stretchers, all-terrain vehicles, rescue vehicles, and emergency personnel working to get the young people to safety from the scene — a plane crash deep in the woods.
PERU, MA
iBerkshires.com

Pittsfield Police Advisory Board Wants Voice in Use of Body Cameras

PITTSFIELD, Mass. — Following the City Council's endorsement of dashboard and body cameras on Pittsfield Police, the Police Advisory Review Board would like to review the equipment's policy before anything is implemented. Chair Ellen Maxon this week asked the board members if they would like to take a vote...
PITTSFIELD, MA
iBerkshires.com

Larmon Backstops Lenox Boys to Win over McCann Tech

LENOX, Mass. – Donny Bowler had a hat trick, and Jeffrey Larmon made seven saves Saturday to lead the Lenox boys lacrosse team to a 7-3 win over McCann Tech. Frederick Eustis scored a pair of goals for the Millionaires, who held the Hornets to just one goal in the second half.
LENOX, MA
iBerkshires.com

Cheshire Selectmen, Finance Committee Want to Fix Poor Road Conditons

CHESHIRE, Mass. — The poor condition of several town roads was a topic of discussion for the Board of Selectmen and Finance Committee in the ongoing town budget discussion. Board Chair Michelle Francesconi said she had recently heard complaints about Notch Road, Pleasantview Drive and more. She said she would prefer to use $125,000 that is currently budgeted for a new backhoe on road work, noting that Adams Ambulance may not always be able to respond.
CHESHIRE, MA
iBerkshires.com

Lanesborough Town Meeting OKs 19 Warrants, Tables Recall Petition

LANESBOROUGH, Mass — Nearly 80 voters convened at Lanesborough Elementary School and approved 18 of 19 warrant articles at Saturday's annual town meeting. Article 2 approved the town's $10.34 million budget after significant discussion and an amendment to remove proposed salary increases for town employees. Finance Committee Chair Jodi-Lee Szczepaniak-Locke said such salary increases are unnecessary right now.
LANESBOROUGH, MA
iBerkshires.com

Waterman OT Game-Winner Keeps Canes Unbeaten

CHESHIRE, Mass. -- Carson Meczywor set up Luke Waterman in overtime Thursday to give the undefeated Hoosac Valley boys lacrosse team a 13-12 win over South Hadley. Meczywor led the offense with five goals, and Waterman and Aaron Bush each scored a pair. Cam Taylor had three assists to go...
SOUTH HADLEY, MA

Comments / 0

Community Policy