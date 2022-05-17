Athlete of the Week (May 17, 2022) -- Dallin Fuller, Herculaneum track and field

Darwin F. Kraus, 92, of Pacific died May 16, 2022, in Pacific. Mr. Kraus graduated from Eureka High in 1949. He joined the Air Force during the Korean War, was stationed in Germany, served as a chaplain’s assistant and achieved the rank of staff sergeant. After his military service, he returned to the family business at Valley Mount Ranch in Valley Park, where he worked until his death. He was a member of Our Hope Lutheran Church in High Ridge for 33 years before moving to Pacific. Then he was an active member of St. Mark’s Lutheran Church in Eureka where was an elder and president of Lutherans for Life. He liked to read, call his congressional representatives to voice his opinion, spend time with his family and play practical jokes. Born May 26, 1929, in St. Louis, he was the son of the late Frieda (Scherer) and Ben Kraus.

PACIFIC, MO ・ 1 DAY AGO