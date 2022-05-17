ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Herculaneum, MO

Athlete of the Week (May 17, 2022) -- Dallin Fuller, Herculaneum track and field

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFuller, a senior, won all four events he entered at the Class 3 District 2 meet at Herculaneum on May 14....

myleaderpaper.com

Celebrating 15 years with 15 trees at Jefferson College Arnold

Jefferson College Arnold just had its 15th birthday. The Arnold campus opened in 2007, and college officials wanted to celebrate its place in the community with something that would last, so they decided to plant 15 trees, said Holly Lincoln, director of Jefferson College Arnold. She said the 15 trees...
ARNOLD, MO
myleaderpaper.com

Beau Patrick Patterson, 35, Hillsboro

Beau Patrick Patterson, 35, of Hillsboro died May 15, 2022, at his home. Mr. Patterson was a successful businessman and owned the Parking Lot Group. He enjoyed riding motorcycles, working out, fishing, animals, especially his dog Gotti, and spending time with friends and family. His dream was to open an addiction recovery center and to have a family. Born Sept. 6, 1986, in St. Louis, he was the son of John “Jack” Patterson Sr. of Hillsboro and the late Sharon (Jasenowski) Patterson.
HILLSBORO, MO
myleaderpaper.com

Life Story: George ‘Wayne’ Wiley, 82, Hillsboro

Wayne Wiley was a successful businessman, but his family says he also was a nature-loving, down-home, country boy. “He could wear a suit and tie and be comfortable, but he wore bib overalls around the house,” said Sharon, his wife of 27 years. Mr. Wiley, a tireless champion of...
HILLSBORO, MO
myleaderpaper.com

Catherine A. Crecelius, 78, St. Louis

Catherine A. Crecelius, 78, of St. Louis died May 16, 2022. Mrs. Crecelius was Catholic. She enjoyed crafting, swimming, skiing and spending time with her family’s dogs: Sally, Bernice, Belvedere and Sophie. She loved visiting with people and helping people work through addiction treatment. Born Jan. 27, 1944, in Chicago, Ill., she was the daughter of the late Mickey and Mary Jane (Dressel) Mackin.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
myleaderpaper.com

Sylvie Josiane Dennis, 64, Festus

Sylvie Josiane Dennis, 64, of Festus died May 19, 2022, in Festus. Mrs. Dennis was a legal secretary for Jefferson County Courts. She was a member of Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Crystal City. Born Dec. 18, 1957, in Sarrebourg, France, she was the daughter of Monique M. (Boehm) Hudson of Festus and the late Kenneth A. Hudson Sr.
FESTUS, MO
myleaderpaper.com

Allen Lee Pogue Jr., 43, De Soto

Allen Lee Pogue Jr., 43, of De Soto died May 16, 2022, in De Soto. Mr. Pogue was a car mechanic. He enjoyed fishing, playing basketball, poker and spending time with friends and family. Born Jan. 11, 1979, in St. Louis, he was the son of Donna (Pyatt) of De Soto and the late Allen Lee Pogue Sr.
DE SOTO, MO
myleaderpaper.com

Darwin F. Kraus, 92, Pacific

Darwin F. Kraus, 92, of Pacific died May 16, 2022, in Pacific. Mr. Kraus graduated from Eureka High in 1949. He joined the Air Force during the Korean War, was stationed in Germany, served as a chaplain’s assistant and achieved the rank of staff sergeant. After his military service, he returned to the family business at Valley Mount Ranch in Valley Park, where he worked until his death. He was a member of Our Hope Lutheran Church in High Ridge for 33 years before moving to Pacific. Then he was an active member of St. Mark’s Lutheran Church in Eureka where was an elder and president of Lutherans for Life. He liked to read, call his congressional representatives to voice his opinion, spend time with his family and play practical jokes. Born May 26, 1929, in St. Louis, he was the son of the late Frieda (Scherer) and Ben Kraus.
PACIFIC, MO
myleaderpaper.com

Herculaneum man seriously hurt in scooter crash in Barnhart

A Herculaneum man was seriously injured Monday evening, May 16, when he crashed a scooter on I-55 south of Hwy. M in Barnhart, the Missouri State Highway Patrol reported. At 5:30 p.m., Shane M. Tilman, 24, of Herculaneum was riding a 2019 Yamaha SMAX south on the interstate when he lost control of the scooter, which fell on its left side and ejected him, the report said.
HERCULANEUM, MO
myleaderpaper.com

Bonne Terre man, Potosi toddler hurt in crash in Imperial

A Bonne Terre man and a Potosi toddler were injured Friday evening, May 20, in a one-vehicle accident on I-55 north of Imperial Main Street, the Missouri State Highway Patrol reported. At 5: 24 p.m., Brian K. Smith, 44, of Bonne Terre was driving a 2019 Dodge Ram 1500 south...
BONNE TERRE, MO
myleaderpaper.com

De Soto man hurt in crash on Hwy. 21

A De Soto man is in critical condition today, May 20, a day after he was injured in a one-vehicle accident at Hwy. 21 north of Castle Ranch Road north of De Soto, the Missouri State Highway Patrol reported. At 10:21 a.m. Thursday, May 19, Jimmie C. Turner, 62, of...
DE SOTO, MO
myleaderpaper.com

Man, woman hurt in crash in House Springs

A High Ridge man and a Festus woman were injured Thursday night, May 19, in a three-vehicle accident at Hwy. MM east of Eagles Ridge in House Springs, the Missouri State Highway Patrol reported. At 8:47 p.m., Cody R. Young, 30, of High Ridge was driving a 1998 Oldsmobile Bravada...
FESTUS, MO
myleaderpaper.com

Cedar Hill man injured after suffering medical emergency while driving

A Cedar Hill man was seriously injured Thursday morning, May 19, in single-vehicle accident at Ridge Road east of Workshop Lane south of Dittmer, the Missouri State Highway Patrol reported. At 10:35 a.m., Terry C. Dillon, 44, of Cedar Hill was heading east in a 2004 Chevrolet Silverado when he...
CEDAR HILL, MO
myleaderpaper.com

Hillsboro R-3 to place bond issue on August ballot

Hillsboro R-3 School District voters once again will be asked to approve a $25 million bond issue. The Board of Education voted 4-1 during a May 12 special meeting to place the bond issue on the Aug. 2 ballot. Jon Schuessler cast the lone vote against placing the measure on...
HILLSBORO, MO
myleaderpaper.com

Pet spot: Walter, Ollie enjoy staring out window

Goldie Lowe of Crystal City said her cats, Walter and Ollie, love staring out a window at their home. “They both look out the window at the birdfeeder we have like it’s a TV,” she said. Walter, 9, and Ollie, 5, are both barn cats, Lowe said. "They...
CRYSTAL CITY, MO
myleaderpaper.com

Missouri attorney general sues more school districts over new mask mandates

(The Center Square) – The final days of school bring field trips, exams, teachers cleaning out classrooms, and lawsuits from Missouri Republican Attorney General Eric Schmitt. Schmitt filed lawsuits on Thursday against six St. Louis-area school districts for reimposing mask mandates. Four districts – Special School District (SSD) of...
MISSOURI STATE
myleaderpaper.com

HVAC units damaged at former McDonald’s building in Eureka

Eureka Police are seeking information about recent damage to heating, ventilation and air-conditioning units on the roof of a building that used to house a McDonald’s restaurant, 12 Hilltop Village Center Drive. The damage was estimated at about $2,000, police reported. The damage was discovered April 29 when a...
EUREKA, MO
myleaderpaper.com

Imperial man arrested in Arnold for allegedly violating restraining order

A 43-year-old Imperial man was arrested for allegedly violating a restraining order by trying to contact an Arnold woman. When officers stopped the pickup he was driving, they allegedly found a gun, Arnold Police reported. A 43-year-old Arnold woman called police at about 1:50 p.m. April 24 and said the...
IMPERIAL, MO
myleaderpaper.com

Teen arrested after trying to flee from Arnold Police

A 17-year-old from St. Louis was arrested after he crashed an SUV in Arnold and then reportedly tried to run away from police. The SUV the man was driving had been reported stolen out of Joplin, and stolen tools allegedly were found in the vehicle, Arnold Police reported. At about...
ARNOLD, MO
myleaderpaper.com

Event to help homeless, those in need scheduled at Arnold Food Pantry

A Jefferson County Homeless and Essential Needs Outreach Event will be held from 11 a.m. to 1:45 p.m. Thursday, May 26, at the Arnold Food Pantry, 2024 Key West Drive. The event will be held in conjunction with a food-distribution at the pantry, where numerous area agencies that provide assistance to the homeless populations or others in need will be on hand, said Jillian Bissell, a prevention specialist with the Jefferson County Drug Prevention Coalition and Jefferson County Health Department.
JEFFERSON COUNTY, MO

