ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Biloxi, MS

‘Tummy massage,’ chocolate cake: Cliff Kirkland sent texts to alleged victims for years

By Margaret Baker
Biloxi Sun Herald
Biloxi Sun Herald
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1imzne_0fgojZza00

For years, Cliff Kirkland exchanged text messages with the young girls he’s accused of molesting , often sending repeated messages when the victims would not respond.

In some, the ex-city of Biloxi official told an alleged victim he would always be there for her.

In others, he expressed disappointment or sadness when he hadn’t heard from them on special occasions.

“I was a little disappointed I didn’t hear from you all day on my birthday,” Kirkland wrote in a text in 2019 to one of the alleged molestation victims.

When the girl didn’t respond, Kirkland wrote back, “Where is my chocolate cake?”

In another message to a victim, he wrote, “If you need a tummy massage later, the blue house is open.”

On Monday, assistant district attorneys Alison Baker and George Huffman called several witnesses to testify against Kirkland at his ongoing trial on nine counts of touching a child for lustful purposes. He’s accused of molesting three minor girls at different times between 2013 and 2017 at his blue home on Thomas Street in Biloxi.

Kirkland, 69, has denied any wrongdoing. If he is convicted, each charge against Kirkland carries a maximum sentence of 15 years in prison.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1MqCeX_0fgojZza00
Cliff Kirkland watches a witness speak on the stand during Kirkland’s trial for sexually abusing underage girls in Harrison County Circuit Court in Biloxi on Monday, May 16, 2022. Hannah Ruhoff/hruhoff@sunherald.com

Victim confides in MS Coast cheer coach

According to witnesses, including Biloxi police investigator Steven Kelly, Kirkland often bought gifts like clothes or food for the alleged victims or took them to ball games or to get ice cream or go swimming as part of the alleged grooming process.

The girls, Kelly said, felt like he paid for everything they did and bought them gifts because he felt guilty about allegedly molesting them.

Kelly and others, including former cheer coach Tiffany Johnson, testified in court on Monday before the prosecution rested their case. The first of the three victims to talk about the alleged molestation had confided in Johnson.

Johnson confirmed the girl had shared the allegations of abuse with her in December 2019 and that she shared the information with the girl’s parents and then Biloxi police.

Johnson, now a third-year medical school student, said she was mandated by the state to report such allegations of wrongdoing to authorities when she was alerted of the alleged sex crimes. She said she is still in touch with the victim today.

The girl, she said, has visited her several times since she left for medical school.

Shortly after Johnson reported the allegations, Biloxi police began investigating.

The first victim also identified two other girls who were allegedly molested by Kirkland. She had told the other two victims she was going to come forward about the abuse before police began investigating.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0qOe5e_0fgojZza00
A photo of the Blue House, Cliff Kirkland’s residence, is shown on the screen as Biloxi Police Investigator Steven Kelly testifies in the trial of Cliff Kirkland in Harrison County Circuit Court in Biloxi on Monday, May 16, 2022. Hannah Ruhoff/hruhoff@sunherald.com

All three girls underwent forensic interviews about the alleged crimes at the Child Advocacy Center in Gulfport.

Kelly said he listened to the girls sharing what had happened to them during the interviews through a television monitor in another room.

The girls claimed the molestation took place on a multi-colored couch bed in a makeshift apartment Kirkland lived in upstairs at the home. The girls said he fondled them, and sometimes they woke up with Kirkland naked and lying next to them.

In addition, the victims said he sometimes walked around naked in a white robe that he didn’t tie up.

On Monday, prosecutors showed pictures of Kirkland’s home and the couch where the alleged crimes occurred. In the bathroom that the girls said didn’t lock hung Kirkland’s white robe.

All three girls testified at the trial.

Kirkland’s relatives, including two children, lived downstairs at the home.

The girls said they went there to visit the other children who lived there.

Kirkland’s attorney, Keith Pisarich, questions why the girls waited so long to come forward with the allegations.

Kirkland was also heard saying during a break that none of the girls cried a single tear during their forensic interviews with authorities, suggesting the allegations against him are false.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4OdU7R_0fgojZza00
Defense attorney Keith Pisarich listens as the prosecution talks to the judge during Pisarich’s client Cliff Kirkland’s trial in Harrison County Circuit Court in Biloxi on Monday, May 16, 2022. Hannah Ruhoff/hruhoff@sunherald.com

Text messages with song lyrics, massages

In some of the texts Kelly found on cellphones that belonged to Kirkland and the victim, Kirkland often writes to find out if one of the alleged victims, in particular, wanted to come to his home or go places.

He started texting the girl more and more with no response in the months leading up to his December 2019 arrest.

In one of the texts, Kirkland asked a victim if she wanted to go to a football game at the University of Southern Mississippi in Hattiesburg.

When she didn’t respond, he sent another text.

“I’m getting pretty old and my memory isn’t what it used to be, but I can still remember when you used to answer my calls or texts,” he wrote.

When she didn’t respond, he wrote back again.

“It’s OK,” he said, “if you don’t want to spend time with me anymore. It’s OK. I’m still here if you need me.”

In another message in late 2019, Kirkland wrote, “When you get off work tonight, you can come (to) spend the night and come take care of me.”

The alleged victim didn’t respond.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2QHsxZ_0fgojZza00
A photo of a bathroom and bathrobe inside Cliff Kirkland’s house is shown as evidence in the trial of Cliff Kirkland in Harrison County Circuit Court in Biloxi on Monday, May 16, 2022. Hannah Ruhoff/hruhoff@sunherald.com

However, in one exchange in November 2019, one of the alleged victims did respond, though only briefly.

In it, Kirkland wrote, “Who loves you?”

The girl wrote back, saying “God.”

Kirkland asked the girl to tell him who else loved her, but she didn’t answer.

He wrote back again, saying, “Everyone,” and “still the guy in the blue house.”

In some of the last text messages Kirkland sent before his arrest, Kirkland recited some of the lyrics from the song “Someone you Loved” by Lewis Capaldi:

“I let my guard down

“And then you pulled the rug.

“I was getting kinda used to being someone you loved.”

He added a picture of the girl at a younger age eating a hamburger and sent it to her as well.

The message that really stood out, prosecutors said, was the one Kirkland sent offering a stomach massage to one of the victims.

When the girl didn’t respond, Kirkland sent another message, the police investigators said.

“What time are you coming over?” he asked anyway. “What time do I need to pick you up?”

His text was never answered by the victim.

Testimony in the case resumes Tuesday.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=43QyKC_0fgojZza00
Judge Larry Bourgeois speaks to the prosecution and defense during the trial of Cliff Kirkland in Harrison County Circuit Court in Biloxi on Monday, May 16, 2022. Hannah Ruhoff/hruhoff@sunherald.com
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2sBRzY_0fgojZza00
A photo of the Blue House, Cliff Kirkland’s residence, is shown on the screen as Biloxi Police Investigator Steven Kelly testifies in the trial of Cliff Kirkland in Harrison County Circuit Court in Biloxi on Monday, May 16, 2022. Hannah Ruhoff/hruhoff@sunherald.com
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ALMni_0fgojZza00
Assistant district attorneys George Huffman and Alison Baker make notes during the defense’s cross examination of a witness during the trial of Cliff Kirkland in Harrison County Circuit Court in Biloxi on Monday, May 16, 2022. Hannah Ruhoff/hruhoff@sunherald.com

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Harrison County, MS
Crime & Safety
County
Harrison County, MS
City
Hattiesburg, MS
City
Biloxi, MS
Biloxi, MS
Crime & Safety
City
Gulfport, MS
Local
Mississippi Crime & Safety
WJTV 12

Former Biloxi businessman found guilty of molesting 3 girls

BILOXI, Miss. (WJTV) – A jury found former Biloxi businessman and journalist, Fredrick Cliff Kirkland, 69, guilty on nine counts of touching a child for lustful purposes on Wednesday, May 18. The Sun Herald reported Kirkland was found guilty of molesting three girls from 2013 to 2017 on multiple occasions on a pull-out couch in […]
BILOXI, MS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lewis Capaldi
Person
Steven Kelly
Person
George Huffman
WJTV 12

Mississippi doctor and civil rights historian dies, age 68

BILOXI, Miss. (AP) — Gilbert Mason Jr., who grew up in the civil rights movement and became a physician and a Black and civil rights historian, has died at age 68. Mason died Wednesday and funeral arrangements were not yet complete, according to Infinity Funeral Home in Biloxi. Mason was 5 years old in 1959, […]
BILOXI, MS
wxxv25.com

Second suspect in Emerald Pines shooting in custody

Gulfport Police say both suspects wanted in the Wednesday night shooting at Emerald Pines Apartments are in custody. Police spokesman Jason Ducre’ said Andrew Terrell Dunnigan 16, is now in custody. He was arrested this morning. Jamichael Tyron Naylor, 18, was arrested Thursday. Both men are charged with 1st...
GULFPORT, MS
WJTV 12

Court dismisses death row inmate’s execution request

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – On Friday, May 20, the Mississippi Supreme Court dismissed death row inmate Blayde Grayson’s request for his execution date to be set immediately. Grayson filed the request in December 2021. The request stated that he wished to end all of his appeals and that he wished for his execution date to […]
JACKSON, MS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Chocolate Cake#Massage#Swimming#Violent Crime#The Blue House#Ms Coast
wxxv25.com

Victim killed in Gulfport shooting identified

We have an update on that shooting in Gulfport we first reported on last night, the victim has died. Harrison County Coroner Brian Switzer identified the man as 29-year-old Trevor Walker of Gulfport. He says Walker died at the hospital from multiple gunshot wounds. Gulfport police say they found Walker...
GULFPORT, MS
WDSU

Man donates $5,000 to family of murdered grandmother after WDSU story airs

NEW ORLEANS — A WDSU investigation led to action. The family of a woman carjacked and murdered had no idea how they would pay for her headstone. That changed after WDSU Investigative Reporter Aubry Killion’s story aired — a man was so moved by the story, he donated $5,000 to the family.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Cakes
NewsBreak
Ice Cream
Magnolia State Live

Deputies: Mississippi teen arrested for fatal hit and run accident with pedestrian

A Mississippi teen has been arrested and charged with leaving the scene of an accident after reportedly hitting and killing a pedestrian Wednesday night. WLOX in Biloxi reports that officials believe that Bradley Austin Lee, 18, of Pascagoula, was driving near the intersection of Tucker and Glendale roads in the Latimer community when he hit Jamie Carlos Hamilton, 25. of St. Martin.
PASCAGOULA, MS
Biloxi Sun Herald

Biloxi Sun Herald

Biloxi, MS
682
Followers
164
Post
79K+
Views
ABOUT

As recognized with the 2006 Pulitzer Gold Medal for Public Service for its coverage of Hurricane Katrina, the Sun Herald is dedicated to telling the stories of the diverse communities comprising the Mississippi Gulf Coast. The area is known for its seafood, shipbuilding and tourism. The Mississippi Coast is home to 12 major casino resort properties, Keesler Air Force Base, the electronic and cyber warfare training center of the U.S. Air Force and the headquarters of the famed “HurricaneHunters;” the US Naval Construction Battalion Center, home to the Altantic Seabees; and NASA’s John C. Stennis Space Center.

 https://www.sunherald.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy