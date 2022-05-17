ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Memphis, TN

Homeland security tip leads to arrest in illegal gun case

By Andrew Ellison, Morgan Mitchell
WREG
WREG
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Ym6j3_0fgojB3O00

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Authorities have arrested a man following a tip that led to a home with illegal guns.

Homeland Security in Memphis got a call that a package with gun parts was headed here.The tip to the homeland security office in Memphis came from Customs and Border Protection in Alaska back in March.

Officials say two packages on their way to Memphis contained Glock conversion devices that could transform a semi-automatic gun into a weapon capable of emptying an entire magazine with one pull of the trigger.

The HSI Memphis team along with the county’s narcotics division went to the home address labled on the package and investigators delivered the packages.

Shortly after, investigators saw a woman open the door to the home and take the packages inside.

While detectives were inside the home questioning the woman, they saw a man run out of the back of the home, dropping a semiautomatic pistol.

That man was later identified by the woman in the home as her son, Eddie Martinez.

Inside the home located on Bondale Avenue in Parkway Village, police locate the following:

  • 393 THC vape carts
  • Digital scale
  • Pills
  • $8,000 in cash
  • Diamondback rifle
  • Glock 19
  • Glock 23
  • Multiple empty prescription syrup bottles

Special agents were able to collect the gun Martinez dropped at the back of the house along with several other guns and gun parts.

Cameron Braswell and his 5-year-old son live around the corner from Martinez’s house.

“In the wrong hands something like that can do (unimaginable) harm to people,” Braswell said. “I know the power of those weapons first hand. They can do serious damage.”

Cordova nail salon employees, customers robbed at gunpoint

Martinez was charged with several gun and drug charges.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WREG.com.

Comments / 0

Related
WREG

MPD: Man drags ex-girlfriend, points gun at her and children

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis police arrest a man after they say he pointed a gun at his ex-girlfriend and his children earlier this month. Police say Devonte Holloway and his ex-girlfriend got into an argument on May 12. The woman told investigators Holloway reached into the car she and...
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Man leads police on chase in stolen Infiniti with kids inside, MPD says

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis police arrested a man they say sent officers on a chase with his children in the car on Friday. Memphis police say they observed Jarvis Jones driving a reportedly stolen Infiniti in Whitehaven. When police tried to pull the car over, they say Jones sped away. According to crime documents, Jones […]
MEMPHIS, TN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Tennessee Crime & Safety
City
Memphis, TN
State
Alaska State
City
Cordova, TN
Memphis, TN
Crime & Safety
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

Woman cashes $5,000 worth of fake checks, MPD says

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Memphis woman is paying the price after cashing more than $5,000 worth of fake checks, according to the Memphis Police Department. Memphis Police said that 27-year-old Melissa Acosta cashed several fraudulent checks at the Laperla store in November of 2021. The store’s owner told police...
MEMPHIS, TN
actionnews5.com

Month-long violent crime reduction plan nets dozens of arrests

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A month-long operation to deter crime in West Tennessee yielded more than 40 arrests--58 percent of which were repeat offenders. Operation River Run was headed by the U.S. District Attorney’s Office in the Western District of Tennessee and the U.S. Marshal’s Office. The operation...
MEMPHIS, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Guns#Homeland Security#Hsi Memphis#Digital#Pills#Diamondback
WREG

Man shoots at driver who gave him a ride, police say

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Memphis man allegedly shot at two people who drove him home in South Memphis last Saturday, police said. The incident happened on Preston Street on the night of May 14 when the victims accused Kunta Taylor of firing shots at them. Police said the victims told officers that Taylor was intoxicated […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

DoJ announces 43 violent crime arrests in April

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Department of Justice announced the arrest of 43 individuals in a press conference Friday. “The Marshal Service worked with local and state law enforcement agencies, and the primary focus was fugitives with violent backgrounds,” US Attorney Joseph C. Murphy said. The DoJ spoke at Memphis City Hall detailing the joint efforts […]
MEMPHIS, TN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WREG

Memphis community wants action after violent weekend

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Three people are dead and one person is injured after four separate shootings across Memphis. As investigators search for leads in these cases, frustration continues to set in for many across the community as they deal with the impact of gun violence. Sources tell WREG a 17-year-old boy was shot in a […]
MEMPHIS, TN
actionnews5.com

Police: Man shot, killed on Ladue Street

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police responded to a shooting on Ladue Street Saturday evening. Police say one man was found shot and pronounced dead on the scene. This is an ongoing investigation. Anyone with information on this incident is encouraged to call CrimeStoppers at 901-528-CASH.
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

House flippers use tech to track burglar and stolen items

MEMPHIS, Tenn. – Memphis house flippers used some high-tech equipment to track down $12,000 worth of stolen materials and help police make an arrest. Virginia Gonzalez, office manager for MAS Properties, said Wednesday morning they discovered burglars had cleaned out a house in North Memphis they were about to list. “They took the microwave out […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Multiple shootings in Memphis area leave 2 dead, 1 injured overnight

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Two people have died and one person was sent to the hospital after being shot in separate overnight shootings Sunday. The first incident happened around 1 a.m. in North Memphis on the 1700 block of Hunter Avenue when police located a woman suffering from gunshot wounds. She was taken to Regional One […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Man shot and killed in Frayser

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man was shot and killed in Frayser Saturday evening, Memphis police say. The incident happened on the 3400 block of Ladue Street just after 5 p.m. where the victim was found dead at the scene. No arrests have been made. This is an ongoing investigation. If you have any information, please […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

WREG

31K+
Followers
8K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

WREG.com is the leading news source for Memphis and the Mid-South

 https://wreg.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy