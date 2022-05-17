SCSO incident briefs 5/16

On Thursday, May 19, 2022, Southeastern Louisiana University Police Department responded to a report of shots fired at the University Center during the Hammond High School Graduation. Within minutes, officers assigned to the event, as well as officers working in the area, were on scene and had a suspect in custody and were rendering aid to the injured. We can confirm that there were three victims shot and a fourth victim who received injuries while trying to get to safety. Suspect Trent Thomas, 20, of Hammond, has been booked into the Tangipahoa Parish Jail on charges of Attempted Second Degree Murder (3 counts); Obstruction of Justice; Aggravated Criminal Damage to Property; Possession of a Firearm in Firearm Free Zone; and Illegal Discharge of a Weapon. The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information related to this case is encouraged to contact our agency (985-549-2222; police@southeastern.edu).
Comments / 0