Hahnville, LA

SCSO incident briefs 5/16

By special.to
L'Observateur
 5 days ago

Anyone with information regarding this incident(s) is asked to call Crime stoppers at 1-877-903STOP. Citizens do not have to give their name nor testify and could receive up to $2,500. Incident: Theft of a camper trailer. Location: 16000 block of River Road in Hahnville, LA. Date: May 13, 2022....

www.lobservateur.com

L'Observateur

Iberia Parish Crash Claims Life of Unrestrained Man

Iberia Parish – At approximately 1:10 a.m. on May 22, 2022, Troopers from Louisiana State Police Troop I were notified of a single-vehicle crash on Darnall Road just north of US Highway 90 in Iberia Parish. The crash claimed the life of 48-year-old Donavar Yancy of Abbeville. The initial...
IBERIA PARISH, LA
L'Observateur

Body of Missing Boater Found and Recovered from False River

The body of a Baton Rouge man was recovered from False River this morning, May 22. Search and rescue crews recovered the body of Kenneth St. Romain around 8:40 a.m. Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries enforcement agents are investigating the two vessel collision that resulted in two fatalities that occurred on May 20 in False River. The incident occurred around 10:30 p.m. on May 20 and it involved a near head on collision between a 20-foot vessel and a bass boat.
BATON ROUGE, LA
L'Observateur

TPSO seeks information regarding attempted robbery/carjacking

The Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff’s Office is seeking anyone with information about an attempted armed robbery/carjacking which occurred in Loranger on Tuesday afternoon. Just after 4:30 PM on May 17, 2022, a female shopper was attempting to leave the Dollar General Store on Highway 40 in Loranger when an unknown male approached her vehicle and attempted to rob her. The victim had just exited the store and was sitting in the driver’s seat preparing to leave. As the victim was facing the passenger seat adjusting her personal belongings, she turned back around to discover the male standing in her open driver’s doorway. The male then brandished a handgun, pointed it at her and demanded the keys to her vehicle. The victim managed to get away from the suspect and relocated inside the store and called for help. The suspect then fled the area in an unknown direction.
LORANGER, LA
L'Observateur

Man arrested for graduation shooting at SLU

On Thursday, May 19, 2022, Southeastern Louisiana University Police Department responded to a report of shots fired at the University Center during the Hammond High School Graduation. Within minutes, officers assigned to the event, as well as officers working in the area, were on scene and had a suspect in custody and were rendering aid to the injured. We can confirm that there were three victims shot and a fourth victim who received injuries while trying to get to safety. Suspect Trent Thomas, 20, of Hammond, has been booked into the Tangipahoa Parish Jail on charges of Attempted Second Degree Murder (3 counts); Obstruction of Justice; Aggravated Criminal Damage to Property; Possession of a Firearm in Firearm Free Zone; and Illegal Discharge of a Weapon. The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information related to this case is encouraged to contact our agency (985-549-2222; police@southeastern.edu).
HAMMOND, LA
L'Observateur

Ama, Hahnville Drainage Town Hall May 26

Hahnville, LA – St. Charles Parish President Matthew Jewell, Department of Public Works officials, T. Baker Smith and members of the St. Charles Parish Council will hold a town hall meeting in the Edward A. Dufresne Community Center on Thursday, May 26, from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. to discuss the findings of the Master Drainage Plan and projects to come from it specific to the Ama and Hahnville area.
HAHNVILLE, LA
L'Observateur

Houma Man Indicted for Violating the Federal Controlled Substances Act

NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA – DARRIUS NEVILLE, age 26, a resident of Houma, Louisiana, was charged May 5, 2022, in a one-count sealed indictment by a federal grand jury with distribution of heroin in violation of Title 21, United States Code, Sections 841(a)(1) and 841(b)(1)(B), announced U.S. Attorney Duane A. Evans. The indictment was unsealed on May 12, 2022.
HOUMA, LA
L'Observateur

Coast Guard medevacs crewmember from bulk carrier vessel near New Orleans

NEW ORLEANS — The Coast Guard medevaced a 28-year-old male crewmember Tuesday from a bulk carrier vessel near New Orleans. Coast Guard Sector New Orleans watchstanders received notification by personnel aboard the bulk carrier vessel UBC Stavanger that a crewmember was reportedly experiencing pain from an electrical incident that had occurred. Watchstanders then coordinated a Coast Guard Air Station New Orleans MH-65 Dolphin helicopter aircrew to respond.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
L'Observateur

Kenner Man Sentenced for Airline Baggage Scam Involving Over $550,000 in False Claims

NEW ORLEANS, LA – U.S. Attorney Duane A. Evans announced that PERNELL ANTHONY JONES, JR., age 32, of Kenner, Louisiana, was sentenced today for Conspiracy to Commit Mail Fraud, in violation of Title 18, United States Code, Section 1349 and Mail Fraud, in violation of Title 18, United States Code, Section 1341 and one count of Mail Fraud, in violation of Title 18, United States Code, Sections1341 and 2.
KENNER, LA
L'Observateur

Craig Joseph Mollere

Craig Joseph Mollere passed away on May 17, 2022 at the age of 76. He was born in New Orleans, LA and was. a lifelong resident of Reserve, LA. Craig loved the outdoors, fishing, crabbing and politics. He was the owner of Mollere Supply and loved St. John Parish. Craig never met a stranger. He loved spending weekends at the camp but most of all, time with his family.
RESERVE, LA
L'Observateur

Clare Stein Hymel

Clare Stein Hymel passed away on Thursday, May 19, 2022 at the age of 62. She was a native and resident of Vacherie, LA. Clare did a lot to help her family growing up. Family was very important to her. She was a very hard working and renaissance women. Clare knew a little bit about everything. She loved to do crafts and cooking with her grandchildren and enjoyed growing vegetables in the garden. Clare was always smiling and holding a cup of diet coke. She would drop everything to run and help her children and grandchildren. Clare took great care of her husband and was a wonderful mother, grandmother, wife, sister, aunt and friend.
VACHERIE, LA
L'Observateur

Swim-a-Thon to raise money for children’s cancer charity

New Orleans — The Brooke Erin Posey Foundation proudly announces that they will hold their annual Swim-a-Thon and Family Fun-raiser on June 18, 2022 from 9am to 3pm at the Southern Yacht Club located at 105 N. Roadway, New Orleans, LA 70124. The event will raise money for Kids Join the Fight, a non-profit that supports children and families fighting pediatric cancer.
NEW ORLEANS, LA

