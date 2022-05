Coastal College Advising, your compass for navigating the new college landscape and application process, is offering in-person workshops that help rising high school seniors get a jumpstart on the college application process. The College Essay Workshop and Common Application Boot Camp will be held at the Merry Barn Writers’ Retreat in Edgecomb the week of August 15. These workshops provide the perfect opportunity for students to complete the majority of the written work of applying to college before the school year begins, enabling them to spend senior year focusing on campus visits, interviews, and course workload.

