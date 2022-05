A second fire in a matter of hours has been put out at Wild Woods of Terror in Saginaw County. The second fire started at some campers parked on the property on Venoy Road at around 11:15 a.m Wednesday, May 18. Fire crews responded and put that fire out. The first fire destroyed a barn around 1:10 a.m.

SAGINAW COUNTY, MI ・ 12 HOURS AGO