ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Financial Reports

Galmed Pharmaceuticals: Q1 Earnings Insights

By Benzinga Insights
Benzinga
Benzinga
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Galmed Pharmaceuticals GLMD reported its Q1 earnings results on Tuesday, May 17, 2022 at 07:30 AM. Here's what investors need to know...

www.benzinga.com

Comments / 0

Related
Benzinga

4 Stocks Under $2 Insiders Are Aggressively Buying

US stock futures traded higher this morning on Friday. Investors, meanwhile, focused on some notable insider trades. When insiders purchase or sell shares, it indicates their confidence or concern around the company's prospects. Investors and traders interested in penny stocks can consider this a factor in their overall investment or trading decision.
STOCKS
Benzinga

Cannabis Stock Movers For May 20, 2022

Heritage Cannabis Holding HERTF shares closed up 26.51% at $0.05. Curaleaf Holdings CURLF shares closed up 7.38% at $6.26. Green Thumb Industries GTBIF shares closed up 6.82% at $13.00. TerrAscend TRSSF shares closed up 6.02% at $3.96. MGC Pharmaceuticals MGCLF shares closed up 4.32% at $0.02. LOSERS:. Auxly Cannabis Group...
STOCKS
Benzinga

Executives Sell More Than $260M Of 3 Stocks

US crude oil futures traded higher this morning on Friday. Investors, meanwhile, focused on some notable insider trades. When insiders sell shares, it indicates their concern in the company’s prospects or that they view the stock as being overpriced. Either way, this signals an opportunity to go short on the stock. Insider sales should not be taken as the only indicator for making an investment or trading decision. At best, it can lend conviction to a selling decision.
STOCKS
Benzinga

4 Analysts Have This to Say About Healthpeak Properties

Over the past 3 months, 4 analysts have published their opinion on Healthpeak Properties PEAK stock. These analysts are typically employed by large Wall Street banks and tasked with understanding a company's business to predict how a stock will trade over the upcoming year. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish...
MARKETS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Eps
Benzinga

BMO Capital Raises Price Target For Computer Modelling Group

BMO Capital analyst John Gibson raised the price target for Computer Modelling Group CMG CMDXF to C$6 from C$5.50. The analyst maintained the Market Perform rating on CMG’s shares. Gibson stated that CMG reported in-line Q4 results, as stable North American operations combined with modest upticks Internationally are moving...
MARKETS
Benzinga

Jim Cramer Says This Company Is Losing Money

On CNBC’s "Mad Money Lightning Round," Jim Cramer said PLBY Group, Inc. PLBY is losing money and he doesn’t want to touch companies that are losing money. When asked about Alibaba Group Holding Limited BABA, Cramer said, "I can’t have them hurt our viewers anymore." The "Mad...
STOCKS
Benzinga

How Much Wealth Did Elon Musk Lose In This Week's Tesla Stock Rout?

The U.S. stock market is in doldrums, with the S&P 500 Index officially dropping into bear market territory on Friday. The brutal drubbing hasn't spared the world's richest, wiping away billions of their net worth. Twitter Deal Takes Toll: Tesla, Inc. TSLA chief executive officer Elon Musk has seen his...
STOCKS
Benzinga

The Week Ahead In Biotech (May 22-28): Verrica, Bristol-Myers Squibb FDA Decisions, Medtronic Earnings, Conference Presentations & More

Biotech stocks advanced in the week ending May 22, defying the broader market retreat. The defensive nature of the industry and stock-specific moves lent support. The spread of the monkey pox virus in the U.S. and Europe sparked a rally in companies working on vaccine candidates against viruses. GeoVax Labs, Inc. GOVX was the biggest beneficiary, with its stock more than doubling in the week.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Financial Reports
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Markets
Benzinga

How Is The Market Feeling About Hershey?

Hershey's (NYSE:HSY) short percent of float has risen 16.41% since its last report. The company recently reported that it has 2.16 million shares sold short, which is 1.49% of all regular shares that are available for trading. Based on its trading volume, it would take traders 2.0 days to cover their short positions on average.
STOCKS
Benzinga

Expert Ratings for Targa Resources

Targa Resources TRGP has observed the following analyst ratings within the last quarter:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. These 7 analysts have an average price target of $86.71 versus the current price of Targa Resources at $68.52, implying upside. Below is a summary of how these 7 analysts...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

Expert Ratings for Intuit

Analysts have provided the following ratings for Intuit INTU within the last quarter:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. According to 10 analyst offering 12-month price targets in the last 3 months, Intuit has an average price target of $599.7 with a high of $674.00 and a low of $480.00.
STOCKS
Benzinga

What 7 Analyst Ratings Have To Say About Sprinklr

Sprinklr CXM has observed the following analyst ratings within the last quarter:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. In the last 3 months, 7 analysts have offered 12-month price targets for Sprinklr. The company has an average price target of $15.71 with a high of $22.00 and a low of $12.00.
STOCKS
Benzinga

TDCX To Be Included In The MSCI Global Small Cap Index

Singapore, May 19, 2022 – TDCX Inc. (“TDCX” or the “Company”) (NYSE: TDCX), an award-winning digital customer experience solutions provider for innovative technology and other blue-chip companies, today announced that it will be included in the MSCI Global Small Cap Index - Singapore Index. This will take effect after the close of the U.S. market on May 31, 2022.
WORLD
Benzinga

Benzinga Bulls And Bears Of The Week: Netflix, Coinbase, Apple, Rivian And A Biotech Scooped Up By Cathie Wood

Benzinga has examined the prospects for many investor favorite stocks over the past week, while offering a 24/7 news feed, live chat and charting software on Benzinga Pro. It was another difficult week for investors as stock prices continued to fall amid high volatility. It was the eighth straight weekly loss for the Dow industrials, the longest weekly losing streak for the index since 1932. The S&P 500 and Nasdaq experienced their seventh consecutive weekly declines, a streak that hasn't been seen since 2001. All three indexes saw losses of close to 3% for the week.
STOCKS
Benzinga

You May Want To Invest In Real Estate While You Still Can

Large investors have dominated the commercial real estate market for practically ever, while average individuals have typically been able to find opportunities in the single-family and small multifamily space fairly easily. However, when a major opportunity presents itself, institutions are quick to pour their vast resources into capturing and controlling...
REAL ESTATE
Benzinga

(BJ) - Analyzing BJ's Wholesale Club's Short Interest

BJ's Wholesale Club's (NYSE:BJ) short percent of float has fallen 3.56% since its last report. The company recently reported that it has 6.15 million shares sold short, which is 4.6% of all regular shares that are available for trading. Based on its trading volume, it would take traders 3.7 days to cover their short positions on average.
STOCKS
Benzinga

Benzinga

Detroit, MI
44K+
Followers
134K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

Our mission is to connect the world with news, data and education that makes the path to financial prosperity easier for everyone, everyday.

 https://www.benzinga.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy