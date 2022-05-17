ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lancaster, PA

5 Dessert Spots to Satisfy Your Sweet Tooth

By Morgan Slough
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAllaboutbrowniespa.com | 2012 Crescent Rd, York, PA. All About Brownies is just that: all about brownies! This family-owned business locally sources all of their ingredients to support the community and provide their customers with fresh and delicious products. They feature a varied selection of brownies, and from the gourmet options to...

FOX 43

3 Hogs BBQ Hanover | Wandering Weatherman

HANOVER, Pa. — Summer is right around the corner, and that means plenty of people will be outdoors for barbecues and summertime festivities!. In this week’s Wandering Weatherman, FOX43's Greg Perez takes the taste of summer to you by checking out "3 Hogs BBQ" in Hanover; the restaurant is located 20 minutes north of the Mason Dixon line.
HANOVER, PA
lebtown.com

Ice Cream Wars: Patches (Lebanon Valley Food Critics)

Editor’s Note: Last year, Michael and Nicole Borrell began reviewing Lebanon Valley’s restaurants and eating attractions as the Lebanon Valley Food Critics. Since then, the couple has aimed to offer unbiased reviews of the eating and drinking establishments the Lebanon Valley has to offer. LebTown is pleased to be partnering with LVFC to share these reviews with our readers. Bon appétit!
LEBANON, PA
WGAL

Lancaster prepares for world's largest chicken barbecue

LANCASTER, Pa. — In Lancaster, preparations are underway for the world's largest chicken barbeque event. On Friday, organizers set up pits and coal to get ready for the Civitas Chicken Barbeque. The event is back on Saturday for its 69th year. Crews will start grilling at 2 a.m. to...
LANCASTER, PA
Lancaster, PA
House on sale for $420,000 seems normal… until you see the toilet on the (carpeted) stairs

Ah yes, a perfectly ordinary house (Picture: Zillow/Bright MLS) Oh, look a nice three-bed family home in Newtown, Pennsylvania, on sale for $420,000. Let’s click through the photos. Ooh, a cute kitchen with wood detailing. Fireplace in the living room, lovely. Military uniform hanging up in an otherwise empty room, a bit odd, but fine. A loft. A basement with a mysterious wooden door. Three bedrooms.
NEWTOWN, PA
Melissa Frost

Family Fun: Carnival Weekend at Dutch Wonderland [Lancaster, PA]

Are your kids into carnivals? This weekend at Dutch Wonderland, it's all about jugglers, balloon artists, food, treats, and lots of carnival related fun. Every now and then throughout the year, the amusement park has fun events lined up, and the Carnival Weekend is a popular one among families, both local families and tourists from out-of-town.
LANCASTER, PA
Day Trip Destination: Lake Tobias

It is nice to get away for a day trip and spend time with the family. As a father of two young children, we are always looking for different things to do together on the weekend. Over the next several weeks, we will be highlighting various attractions that are near Franklin County.
CHAMBERSBURG, PA
New Kids on the Block to bring Mixtape Tour 2022 to Hershey

HERSHEY, Pa. — New Kids on the Block are bringing their Mixtape Tour 2022 to Hershey this summer. The multiplatinum-selling boy band will perform at the Giant Center at 7:30 p.m. on Thursday, July 21. NKOTB will be joined by 80s and 90s superstars Salt-N-Pepa, Rick Astley and En...
HERSHEY, PA
A New Way To Leave Lancaster Airport

LANCASTER – Customers at Lancaster Airport will have a new option to travel through a partnership between American Airlines and Landline. Starting August 6, Landline will connect Lancaster Airport customers to American’s hub at Philadelphia Airport. Customers begin their trip at Lancaster Airport, check in with American, and clear security just as they would for a flight, but board a Landline vehicle instead of an aircraft. Upon arrival at Philly Airport, they’ll de-board air-side, enter the terminal, and proceed directly to their connecting flight. When they’re ready to return home, they’ll board a Landline vehicle in Philadelphia and arrive at Lancaster. American will transfer customers’ checked bags between Landline’s vehicles and American’s flight network. Landline vehicles accommodate up to 35 customers and features complementary wi-fi, streaming entertainment, and power at each seat. You can get more information by clicking on the picture below.
LANCASTER, PA
Salamander Books & Music plans relocation to downtown Lebanon

Salamander Books & Music, offering used books, music, and gear, will move into a new storefront at 701 Cumberland St., Lebanon, from its previous location in Palmyra. The move is scheduled for June 1. The bookstore, originally based in Baltimore, is owned and operated by Michael Cantor. “We needed a...
LEBANON, PA
Captain White’s Seafood reopens in a new location

Captain White’s Seafood is now up and running at its new location in Maryland. The iconic seafood spot left D.C.’s Southwest Waterfront in November after a long-running dispute with D.C.’s government and developers of The Wharf. “It’s good because our clients have followed us,” said manager Douglas...
OXON HILL, MD
Harley-Davidson shutdown impacting York plant

YORK, Pa. (WHTM) – A day after Harley-Davidson announced a two week shutdown of production, York residents are still unsure of the impact the halt will have on their local production plant. Harley-Davidson has not commented on what specific issues with a part supplier caused the sudden stoppage. All...
YORK, PA
If you see a bear…

A black bear was spotted in Montgomery County in Hatfield Township near Rt. 309 on Monday evening. Another black bear was captured by the Pennsylvania Game Commission on May 4 in Clifton Heights in Delaware County and relocated to a less populated area. The DelCo bear had been spotted in Montgomery and Chester Counties as well, apparently having wandered down Darby Creek.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, PA

