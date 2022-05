If you were a teen or young adult in the '90s and early aughts, there's a good chance you might have some strong feelings about Abercrombie & Fitch. The clothing brand — instantly recognizable in any mall across America by its dark stores, inescapable music, strong musky fragrance, and risqué ad campaigns — once defined a "culture of cool" for young people. But a new Netflix documentary is shedding light on how that culture was built on discriminatory practices designed to exclude shoppers and employees alike who didn't fit a specific ideal (i.e. thin, white, and wealthy). Watching the doc is a reminder of how detrimental narrow beauty standards advertised by fashion brands were (and still are) to people's self-image and mental health and why brands have a responsibility to do better. (Related: 5 Shape Editors Share How They Really Feel About Their Body)

DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS ・ 27 DAYS AGO