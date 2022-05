A beef over parking continues Thursday at Valley Fair mall in the South Bay as workers were set to protest a policy that has been in effect since February. The workers and their allies have been pushing back since a pay-to-park policy was first implemented. The protesters say with the minimum wage in Santa Clara County at $16 an hour, forcing them to pay $3 a day, or $40 a month, to park at their workplace is going too far.

SANTA CLARA COUNTY, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO