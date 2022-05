The 2022 offseason was the first chance general manager Nick Caserio had a chance to truly fix the Houston Texans. With a proprietary No. 3 overall pick in Round 1 and a No. 37 overall pick in Round 2, one would figure Caserio had enough draft capital to find two quality starters. Throw in a little extra salary cap space to work with in free agency, and the Texans could at least position themselves to whether a better rebuilding season to significantly impact the roster in 2023.

HOUSTON, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO