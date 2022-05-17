ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lafayette, LA

Acadiana Eats Live: Cravin’ Boudin

By Raven Little, Gerald Gruenig
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — Cravin’ Boudin Food Truck made an appearance this week in the Acadiana...

Shopping center near Johnston Street, Ambassador Caffery sold for $6.3 million

The Centerpiece Shopping Center in Lafayette has been sold for $6.3 million. Alexandria-based D’Argent Companies bought the 45,000-square-foot center from the Whittington Family Partnership LLC of Lafayette, land records show. The center is home to a number of independent business, including Ema’s Café and Bailey’s Seafood & Grill. The...
LAFAYETTE, LA
Acadiana came together 10 years ago to find Mickey Shunick. Can we do the same for others missing?

"Please continue to say her name, show her face. Continue to do that. We can't forget her." Those words don't sound so different from the ones uttered by family and friends of Mickey Shunick in the summer of 2012, when Acadiana rallied together to locate the missing 21-year-old University of Louisiana at Lafayette student. That collective effort is what ultimately led to the arrest and conviction of Brandon Scott Lavergne for her murder and another previously unsolved murder more than a decade earlier.
LAFAYETTE, LA
Mayor Broome awards actor, Lamman Rucker, with Key to City

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – An actor known for his many roles on soaps, in sitcoms, and in multiple Tyler Perry films had a great start to his weekend when he received the Key to the City from East Baton Rouge’s (EBR) Mayor on Friday. Hollywood’s Lamman Rucker...
BATON ROUGE, LA
Dax on Verot School Road Closing its Doors for Good

Another long-standing Lafayette restaurant is closing its doors. We hate when this happens for a few reasons. Of course, we never want anyone to go out of business and have to find a new source of revenue. The other reason is personal: I love their plate lunches!. Dax on Verot...
LAFAYETTE, LA
Lake Charles Ice Cream Shop Breaks Facebook With This Topping

There is nothing I love more than those weird photos you have to sit and look at for some time to actually make sense of it. This photo from Boombox Frozen Pops and Ice Cream is almost the prime definition of that feeling. The Lake Charles-born ice cream shop has been around for quite a few years featuring amazing gourmet ice cream and popsicles with an 80's theme for all of their names and throughout the entire store. The brand gained popularity when it was in its infant stage located in downtown Lake Charles. After a few years downtown, it expanded east into Baton Rouge and then moved its Lake Charles location to south Lake Charles near Nelson Road.
LAKE CHARLES, LA
One Dead, Three Wounded in Waffle House Shooting

A 24-hour eatery just off Interstate 10 in Gonzales is now a crime scene after a deadly early-morning shooting there. The shooting happened just before 2 a.m. Saturday in the parking lot of the Waffle House on LA 30 near its intersection with the interstate. According to WAFB-TV in Baton...
LAFAYETTE, LA
Restaurant Review

Top 5 Most Popular Fried Chicken Restaurants in Baton Rouge, Louisiana

This list is based on prior customer reviews. Can you imagine you can make your day better with the wing that you can buy only for 64 cents? There are 64 Tuesdays in a year, and you can make them better than last year’s Tuesdays. But how? You can do it by having 64-cent wings here every Tuesday because it is the best day to come here.
BATON ROUGE, LA

